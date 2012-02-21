(Adds Italy, Benelux, updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Feb 21 European wheat futures eased on Tuesday in thin volumes on lower Chicago Board of Trade futures and a stronger euro which makes euro-priced products less competitive at outside markets. * U.S. corn and wheat futures fell more than 2 percent early on Tuesday, pressured by rainy conditions in key growing areas and expectations that the U.S. government will issue a massive corn acreage forecast this week, traders said. * "Increase of selling orders pressured prices in Chicago and the European wheat, which is more expensive than soft Chicago contracts, had to follow," one trader said. * March milling wheat was down 4.25 euros or 1.96 percent at 212.75 euros a tonne by 1730 GMT and the more active May contract slipped 5.5 euros or 2.60 percent to 206 euros, pulling back from resistance at 212 euros. * For the May benchmark, the next key support is estimated at 205 euros, traders said. * Algeria's state grains agency OAIC is holding a tender to buy 125,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat for shipment in May, European traders said on Tuesday. * Global stock markets eased on Tuesday after a long-awaited agreement on a second bailout for Greece removed the threat of a disorderly bond default but left markets fearful of further problems ahead. GERMANY * German wheat was pushed down by the fall in Paris and Chicago futures, with demand from mills generally sluggish and milling wheat being sold for animal feed because of continuing high feed grain prices in parts of the country. * Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down four euros at 214 euros a tonne with buyers at around 212 euros. * "Demand for wheat from mills remains restrained because of poor flour milling (profit) margins at current levels," one German trader said. "A lot of mills seem to have good supply cover into March and some well into April." * German wheat prices have risen by about 15 euros a tonne since the beginning of this year, pushed up by rises in international markets. But flour prices are not rising to compensate because of a continued supermarket price war in Germany. * The deep frosts this month have caused some canals and rivers to freeze up and inland logistics remains disrupted. The Danube and a series of other small rivers and canals were still blocked by ice on Tuesday, but the warmer weather could help to free inland waterways in coming days. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 214 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 212 euros. * "These are attractive to farmers in north German regions close to South Oldenburg and a lot of milling wheat is currently being sold for animal feed," another trader said. * Falling exports of Black Sea feed grains, especially from Ukraine, is pushing more demand back to the EU, traders said. ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain importer in Europe, fell under pressure from strong import flows from France and other major producers and also due to sluggish local milling demand, traders said. * Bread quality soft wheat lost 3 euros on the week to 230-232 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, including delivery charges, while higher grade wheat fell 1 euro to 247-254 and 266-275 euros a tonne, depending on quality, weekly trade data from Milan's cereals bourse showed. * Maize prices dropped 5 euros on the week to 203-204 euros a tonne, the data showed. BENELUX * Dutch feed wheat prices for deliveries in March were quoted at 215 euros a tonne while April, May and June contracts were quoted at 212 euros a tonne, seven euros higher compared to last week. The new crop for September-to-December deliveries was quoted at 194 euros a tonne, four euros up from week ago. * In Belgium, March contracts were quoted at 208 euros a tonne, unchanged from last week. The new crop for August-through-December deliveries by truck was quoted at 190 euros a tonne, also unchanged from last week. * Prices as of 1720 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 205.50 -6.00 -2.84 195.25 5.25 London wheat 166.50 -1.90 -1.13 153.65 8.36 Paris maize 207.25 -3.25 -1.54 197.25 5.07 Paris rape 440.00 0.00 +0.00 421.50 4.39 CBOT wheat 630.00 -17.75 -2.74 671.25 -6.15 CBOT corn 630.75 -14.50 -2.25 654.75 -3.67 CBOT soybeans 1272.50 -1.25 -0.10 1207.75 5.36 Crude oil 104.67 1.43 +1.39 98.83 5.91 Euro/dlr 1.33 0.06 +4.34 1.30 2.31 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Micheal Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)