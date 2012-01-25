(Adds detail, updates prices) HAMBURG, Jan 25 European milling wheat futures hit a new four-month high on Wednesday on rumours of possible export curbs by Russia and Argentina but pulled back from peaks in late trade as reaction to the rumours petered out. * The talk of export limits had fired up the U.S. grains market in the Tuesday session and it spilled over into European trading on Wednesday. * European benchmark wheat, Paris' March contract, was up 2.0 euros or 0.9 percent at 207.75 euros a tonne by 1709 GMT. It had risen to 210.00 euros in an opening surge, a level last seen on Sept. 12. * Some traders and analysts said Russia could apply grain export duties from April as the country approaches a self-imposed ceiling for shipments. * But French dealers said the possibility of Russian export duties had been long expected and would have a limited bearing on the market since Russian shipments were already slowing. * "The rumour about Russia curbing its flows is not that much of a surprise," an export trader said. "The government had said since the start of the season that it might, it's not like we're being stabbed in the back." * The talk came as Argentina is facing losses to its corn and soybean crops after a drought while Russia has said previously it could apply curbs to keep domestic wheat prices low if wheat exports reached a certain volume. * Both the Russian and Argentine governments have said this week they had no plans to introduce grain export restrictions. * Russian exports have in any case slowed in recent weeks as the country faces rising prices, dwindling supply close to ports and snags in rail transport. * "It doesn't change much if there is an embargo or not," another export trader said, arguing the market was pricing in the fact Russia will have exported what it feasibly can by late March or early April and then fade from export markets. * The availability of large wheat volumes in Kazakhstan and Ukraine, althrough subject to logistical constraints, should lessen the impact of a declining Russian shipments, traders added. * European wheat also drew some support from an easing in the euro as continued concerns about Greece's debt outweighed a strong reading for German business sentiment. * Despite this week's market rise, French wheat remained competitive and well placed should Egypt, the world's top importer, launch a new international purchase tender, helped by attractive freight rates, traders said. GERMANY * Germany's market firmed as Paris and U.S. futures rose, supported by the rumours of export restrictions with underlying support again coming from brisk feed wheat demand in north Germany. * Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 209 euros a tonne with buyers at around 208 euros. * "The rumours about grain export restrictions in Russia and Argentina are supportive," one German trader said. "This could mean more export demand switched back to the EU if the talk is confirmed and also more supplies of EU wheat taken by exporters as protective cover in the meantime." * "Wheat selling prices have risen strongly on the news but buyers are often unwilling to follow sharp price rises which are only based on rumours." * Strong demand from animal feed makers was once more keeping feed wheat prices around milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen for most of last week. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to milling wheat at 209 euros a tonne with buyers around 207 euros. * Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is being sold as feed, traders said. They said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices are firm and some feed grain demand is being switched back to the EU. RAPESEED * In oilseeds, European rapeseed futures were more subdued in keeping with their lead markets, U.S. soybeans and crude oil. * Paris May rapeseed was up 1.25 euros or 0.2 percent to 438.75 euros a tonne. * Paris front-month February rapeseed was higher, up 4.25 euros or 0.9 percent at 455.50 euros a tonne, supported by covering ahead of its expiry next week, traders said. * Prices at 1709 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 207.25 1.50 +0.73 252.20 -17.82 London wheat 163.50 0.00 +0.00 199.00 -17.84 Paris maize 202.50 -0.25 -0.12 235.00 -13.83 Paris rapeseed 454.75 3.50 +0.78 497.25 -8.55 CBOT wheat 640.50 7.00 +1.10 794.25 -19.36 CBOT corn 633.25 3.00 +0.48 629.00 0.68 CBOT soybeans 1217.00 -3.00 -0.25 1393.75 -12.68 CBOT rice 14.60 -0.02 -0.10 14.00 4.32 Crude oil 98.73 -0.22 -0.22 91.38 8.04 Euro/dlr 1.30302 *Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne and London wheat in pounds per tonne (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Valerie Parent, editing by William Hardy)