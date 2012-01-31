MILAN Jan 31 Euronext milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> rose more than two percent on Tuesday driven by concerns that cold weather in western and eastern Europe may hurt crops and joining gains in other commodities and shares on hopes the euro zone crisis would be kept in check, traders said.

* Front-month March was 2.15 percent or 4.50 euros higher by 1305 GMT at 213.50 euros per tonne after hitting a high of 214.50 euros earlier.

* French weather forecasters on Tuesday predict morning temperatures would range from -5 to -9 degrees Celsius from Thursday, falling as low as -13 degrees in southeastern France by Friday.

* Plants are currently vulnerable after mild weather so far this winter triggered growth earlier than usual.

* "The cold snap that is going to hit us is scaring many people. If you look at the temperatures expected at -12, -13 degrees, it can do some damage, taking into account that plants were a little in advance," a Euronext trader said.

* Traders also mentioned concerns of cold temperatures in the Black Sea region, notably in Ukraine which is experiencing its coldest winter in six years. Temperatures in the former Soviet country do not normally sink below minus 15C.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For a site that gives a European temperature forecast:

*www.wxmaps.org/pix/temp4.html

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

* Some traders said overcoming the 210 euros level triggered some options and led to coverage on the futures market.

* However, a French broker said the rise on Euronext, which was not followed on the cash market, could be overdone because the cold snap in France is expected to be temporary and that plants need cold temperatures for their development.

* "If I was a seller I would sell today because it won't last," the broker said.

* A Euronext trader also noted that the growing gap between European and U.S. wheat prices could point to a correction in the coming weeks.

GERMANY

* Germany's market firmed with the sharp rise in Paris with support coming from fears the cold snap will damage west European crops and reports Russia may restrict grain exports.

* Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up two euros at 212 euros a tonne with buyers at around 2011 euros and trade also reported at 2011 euros.

* "There is concern about the very cold weather but it is still unclear whether the snow cover will be enough to protect the grains in Germany," one German trader said. "We need a little more time before the picture is clear but I am personally not expecting damage."

* "The reports about the possibility of Russian grain export restrictions were also supportive."

* Frosts of minus 7 to 11 degrees centigrade were suffered in grain belts in north and east Germany on Monday night. Even colder frosts are forecast for Tuesday night.

* Strong demand from animal feed makers was once more keeping feed wheat prices around milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen for the last three weeks.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to milling wheat levels at 210 euros a tonne with buyers around 208 euros.

* Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is being sold as feed, traders said. They said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices are firm and some feed grain demand is being switched back to the EU.

ITALY

* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were little changed ahead of a key weekly session of Milan's cereals bourse later on Tuesday with bread quality wheat trading at about 225-228 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, traders said.

* Italy's statistics agency ISTAT has raised its estimate of the country's 2011 maize output to 9.79 million tonnes from a previous estimate of 9.58 million tonnes due to stronger yields per hectare, ISTAT data showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, Sybille de La Hamaide and Marion Douet in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg)