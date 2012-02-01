European benchmark milling wheat futures touched a new seven-month high on Wednesday on concerns that bitterly cold weather in Europe may damage crops, but later pared gains. * A fierce cold snap engulfed Russia, Ukraine and western European grain producers including France, Germany and Poland and there were fears deep frosts could damage harvests. * "A sharp freeze across Europe and the Ukraine, further talk of large damage to Ukraine winter wheat yields, lack of snow coverage, the question mark over Russian exports and logistics all continue to dominate market views across Europe and the Black Sea," said Jaime-Nolan Miralles of INTL FC Stone. * Europe's benchmark wheat, Paris' March contract, touched 221.50 euros a tonne in morning trade, a price last seen in June 2011. * At 1248 GMT Paris March wheat was up 3.00 euros or 1.3 percent at 218.50 euros a tonne. * Paris new crop November was 1.6 percent higher at 199.75 euros a tonne. * Paris Euronext wheat futures pared some of their early gains as traders considered the rise may have been overdone and awaited further details of real damage from the freeze-up in west Europe. * The Paris rise had also been prompted by stop-orders, dealers said. * Traders stressed no actual damage to soft wheat crops had been reported so far in France, Germany or Poland. * "The market puts a risk premium on the advanced plant development but there is no damaged (in France) observed for soft wheat at this stage," one Euronext trader said. "Maybe at minus 20 degrees celsius but we are talking of minus 10." * Concern about crop damage is more serious for less-resistant and more-advanced durum crops in France, they said. * Ukraine's state weather forecaster said on Wednesday the winter grains harvest could fall by 42 to 58 percent to 10 million to 14 million tonnes due to poor weather during sowing and winter damage. * European traders also noted that the wind was removing some of the snow cover in Ukraine. * Frosts have also dramatically slowed the pace of grain exports from Black Sea ports, traders said on Monday. * In the past week, world wheat markets have firmed on expectations Russia may restrict exports. Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov told Reuters on Tuesday the government would determine on Thursday how much grain could be exported this crop year before it considers imposing an export duty to preserve domestic supplies. * The impact on prices of Russia's grain export duties would depend on the level of exports at which they would be triggered, traders said, noting that the current trigger figure in the market was at between 23 and 25 million tonnes. GERMANY * Germany's market firmed on the sharp rise in Paris with support coming from fears the cold snap will damage west European crops, but with traders generally skeptical about whether Germany itself had suffered frost damage to wheat. * Standard bread-quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up three euros at 218 euros a tonne with buyers at around 216 euros. * "There seems to be more concern about frost damage in France than in Germany," one German trader said. "Polish crops also seem all right so far." * "Although frost cover is not very good in Germany grain strains now cultivated have been developed to withstand low temperatures. I think a much longer period of frosts is needed before major damage." * Another German trader added: "I think it is too early to press the panic button in Germany. I do not think significant damage has been suffered yet." * Frosts of minus 13 to minus 11 degrees were common in grain belts in north and east Germany on Tuesday night. Even colder frosts of minus 16 to minus 12 degrees are forecast for Wednesday night. * Strong demand from animal feed makers was once more keeping German feed wheat prices around milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen for the last three weeks. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to milling wheat levels at 216 euros a tonne with buyers around 212 euros. * Milling wheat in regions close to South Oldenburg is being sold as feed, traders said. They said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices are firm and some feed grain demand is being switched back to the EU. SPAIN * Benchmark physical wheat in major importer Spain rose in line with futures on volume reduced by lack of demand from livestock farmers and uncertainty amongst buyers. Farmers holding back material also added support. * "Farmers could well sit on stocks until the harvest, but the current rally might coax them in to selling a bit," a Spanish trader said. "Otherwise, the general trend is upwards." * Prompt feed wheat in Spain's top grains port Tarragona was reported as changing hands at 219 euros a tonne, up 3 to 4 euros from Monday. * Spanish farmers said recent warm, dry weather was more of a problem for crop development than the current cold snap, but any forecasts before the make-or-break months of April and May would be premature. * Prices at 1248 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 218.50 3.00 +1.39 252.20 -13.36 London wheat 170.00 1.50 +0.89 199.00 -14.57 Paris maize 210.00 2.25 +1.08 235.00 -10.64 Paris rapeseed 447.00 3.00 +0.68 497.25 -10.11 CBOT wheat 677.75 11.75 +1.76 794.25 -14.67 CBOT corn 648.00 9.00 +1.41 629.00 3.02 CBOT soybeans 1207.25 8.25 +0.69 1393.75 -13.38 CBOT rice 13.85 -0.15 -1.08 14.00 -1.04 Crude oil 98.98 0.50 +0.51 91.38 8.32 Euro/dlr 1.3230779 *Front month contracts. CBOT contracts in cents per bushel except rice which is in dollars per hundredweight. Paris wheat in euros a tonne and London wheat in pounds per tonne (Editing by William Hardy)