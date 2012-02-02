MADRID, Feb 2 European benchmark wheat prices retreated on Thursday from a seven-month high the day before, in step with a similar slide in Chicago, as dealers said the rally this week, on fears that cold weather would damage crops, had been overdone. * By 1228 GMT front-month March milling wheat slid 1.38 percent to 213.75 euros ($280) a tonne in trading on the Euronext exchange in Paris, while new crop November was 1.26 percent lower at 195.75 euros a tonne. * U.S. benchmark wheat prices tumbled to a month low on Thursday due to export-punishing gains in the dollar, which followed a two-day rally driven by concerns the cold in the Black Sea region might threaten Russian exports. * The weather in Western and Eastern Europe remained bitter cold, but traders and analysts said crop damage had yet to be confirmed. * "I think that (cold) would probably have a bigger impact on rapeseed production at this stage of the game if you're looking at European markets," said Erin Fitzpatrick, a commodity analyst at Rabobank in London. "We don't think the strong rally is justified by what's going on in Russia." SPAIN Physical wheat prices in import-dependent Spain jumped in a delayed reaction to recent strong gains on futures markets in Paris and Chicago. The gains were magnified by the thin volume during a seasonal downturn in livestock numbers in what is home to Europe's biggest pig feed industry. Dealers said feed compounders were reluctant to take large positions after being caught out by a rally in January, when many had expected prices to fall due to hefty wheat imports under the European Union's TRQ system. "There isn't much buying interest, and consumers look like buying from hand-to-mouth for a while. Only a fall in grain prices can change matters or a rise in meat, which is improbable because farmers will want to maintain output," a dealer said. Prompt feed wheat in Tarragona, Spain's top grains port, was quoted at up to 225 euros a tonne , up 6 euros from Tuesday, but dealers could not confirm any trade at that level. GERMANY * German wheat fell in line with the drop in Paris, while traders said the cold snap was not yet believed to have caused significant damage to wheat. * Standard quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 2.5 euros at 215 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 213 euros. * "There is a risk to crops but major damage is not yet suspected and will probably only take place if temperatures remain very low," one trader said. "We will have to wait and see if the cold spell actually continues." * Strong demand from makers of animal feed kept German feed wheat prices around the levels of milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen for the past three weeks. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close to milling wheat levels at 213 euros a tonne, with buyers around 211 euros. * Traders said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices were firm and some demand for feed grain was switching back to the EU. * Prices as of 1236 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris May wheat 208.00 -3.00 -1.42 195.25 6.53 London wheat 166.00 -1.10 -0.66 153.65 8.04 Paris maize 207.75 -2.25 -1.07 197.25 5.32 Paris rape 428.00 -0.50 -0.12 421.50 1.54 CBOT wheat 678.00 -9.50 -1.38 671.25 1.01 CBOT corn 641.25 -7.00 -1.08 654.75 -2.06 CBOT soybeans 1216.00 -8.25 -0.67 1207.75 0.68 Crude oil 96.56 -1.05 -1.08 98.83 -2.30 Euro/dlr 1.31 -0.01 -0.49 1.30 1.07 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Valerie Parent in Paris, editing by Jane Baird)