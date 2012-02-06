LONDON Feb 6 European milling wheat futures rose on Monday to their highest in nearly eight months as buying linked to options reinforced support from a falling euro and nervousness about the risk to crops from freezing conditions across Europe.

* March milling wheat on the Paris-based futures market was up 2.75 euros or 1.3 percent at 220.00 euros a tonne by 1250 GMT after rising to 222.50 euros, a level last seen on the contract on 15 June.

* New-crop November was up 1.25 euros or 0.6 percent at 200.75 euros, after rising earlier to a highest level in nearly five months at 202.25 euros.

* The expiry next week of options on March futures had fuelled a burst of buying by option sellers who needed to cover themselves, traders said, adding the strength of the rise caught many operators by surprise.

* "There are lot of options on the basis of 220 euros and we're a week away from their expiry," a grain trader said.

* The euro fell on Monday on concerns that Greece's coalition government had yet to approve the terms of a new bailout. A weaker euro makes grain from countries like France and Germany cheaper in dollar-priced export markets.

* The market also remained underpinned by worries about the impact of severe winter weather on crops, notably in Russia and Ukraine.

* "People are concerned and the market is pricing uncertainty about weather damage," the trader said. "All of Europe is being affected by this freeze."

* Paris futures had rallied last week as freezing conditions swept across Europe, before consolidating at the end of the week as Russia said it would not curb grain exports in April.

* In France, freezing weather is now expected to continue in most of the country for the whole of this week, although minimum temperatures were forecast to be less severe than last week.

* The conditions are thought to have put some crops at risk, especially in eastern France where temperatures have fallen furthest, even if big losses were not expected at this stage.

* Feed wheat futures in London were higher with May up 0.55 pounds at 168.00 pounds a tonne, buoyed mainly by gains in Paris. Dealers also noted old crop supplies of UK wheat were tightening up.

* German wheat was pushed up by the sharp rise in Paris with additional support coming from ice disrupting shipping on some inland waterways.

* Standard quality milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 4 euros at 222 euros a tonne with buyers at around 220 euros.

* "The major strength is coming from Paris with technical support coming from canals freezing up which is starting to disrupt inland logistics," one German trader said. "The river Elbe is frozen east of Hamburg which is stopping grain shipments from east Germany reaching the port."

* The German inland navigation authority confirmed the Elbe was frozen east of Hamburg but stressed that the ocean port was still operating normally with ice-breakers in action to keep navigation channels open.

* Shipping on the Rhine is also operating normally, the agency said.

* Strong demand from makers of animal feed kept German feed wheat prices close to milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen in past weeks, but feed wheat was starting to be quoted below milling levels.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 215 euros a tonne, with buyers around 213 euros.

* Traders said Russian and Ukrainian feed grain prices were firm and some demand for feed grain was switching back to the EU.

* Physical wheat in major grain importer Spain maintained a firm tone as dealers eyed higher prices demanded by important suppliers hit by severe cold in the Black Sea region.

* Prompt imported feed wheat in key grains port Tarragona was quoted at 219-220 euros/tonne , narrowing from 219-225 euros reported on Thursday after a sharp rally on global futures markets. (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Martin Roberts in Madrid; editing by Jason Neely)