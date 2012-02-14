AMSTERDAM, Feb 14 European wheat prices rose in light volumes in morning trade on Tuesday, mainly buoyed by technical elements linked to a widening spread between the two first contracts on the eve of the options closure on the front month, traders said. * "It's not rising on fundamentals," a Euronext trader said, pointing out that the higher forecasts for Australian crops and U.S. area planted and weather conditions were bearish. * "Today's rise does not change our view that we should see a further correction in the short term," he said. * U.S. wheat markets were down but had closed higher on Monday. * March milling wheat on the Paris-based futures market was up 2.25 euros or 1 percent at 209.00 euros a tonne by 1220 GMT. May was 1.00 euro higher at 205.25 euros a tonne. The spread was at 3.75 euros after closing at 2.25 the previous day. * Australia on Tuesday lifted its forecast for wheat production this year by 4.2 percent to a record 29.5 million tonnes from 28.3 million previously, saying key growing regions completed harvesting before the onset of heavy rains. * The higher output forecast for Australia, which adds to the amply supplied global market, is more than the 28.3 million tonnes estimated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in its monthly global demand and supply report last week. * U.S. Agriculture Department estimated U.S. wheat plantings for the 2012/13 crop year at 56.5 million acres in its annual baseline projections. A year ago, U.S. farmers seeded 54.4 million acres of wheat. * Algerian state agency OAIC is tendering to buy a nominal 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin durum for April shipment, European traders said on Tuesday. * On the maize cash market, brokers noted good demand from animal feed makers, notably in Spain, thanks to better competitiveness against feed wheat. GERMANY * German wheat was supported by the strength in Paris but with a weakening factor provided by forecasts of warmer temperatures. * Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 1 euro on late Monday levels at 211 euros a tonne with buyers at around 210 euros. * "Buyers are not satisfied with the fall in prices at the start of this week and were unwilling to deal," one German trader said. "The weather is returning to more usual winter temperatures after the cold snap and reducing fears of frost damage." * A return to generally single-digit frosts with daytime temperatures above freezing point are forecast from Tuesday to Saturday in Germany following weeks of double-digit frosts. * The deep frosts have caused some canals and rivers to freeze up including the Danube, although the Rhine and ocean ports are functioning normally. * "The freeze-up has only caused minor supply disruption so far," another trader said. "Many mills seem to have relatively good supply cover." * Strong demand from makers of animal feed kept German feed wheat prices close to milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen in past weeks. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 212 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 210 euros. * Prices as of 1220 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 205.00 0.75 +0.37 195.25 4.99 London wheat 166.00 1.40 +0.85 153.65 8.04 Paris maize 208.00 2.00 +0.97 197.25 5.45 Paris rape 432.50 1.50 +0.35 421.50 2.61 CBOT wheat 643.75 -2.75 -0.43 671.25 -4.10 CBOT corn 640.75 -2.25 -0.35 654.75 -2.14 CBOT soybeans 1263.00 3.00 +0.24 1207.75 4.57 Crude oil 101.42 0.51 +0.51 98.83 2.62 Euro/dlr 1.32 0.05 +3.83 1.30 1.81 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by Jane Baird)