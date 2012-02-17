MILAN, Feb 17 European milling wheat futures rose on Friday as hopes Greece will clinch a long-awaited bailout deal heartened investors and as a report Ukraine will limit wheat exports for the rest of the season added some fundamental support. * March milling wheat was up 2.75 euros or 1.29 percent at 215.50 euros a tonne by 1215 GMT, while the more active May contract added 2.00 euros or 0.97 percent to 208.00 euros. * "The market moved higher from the opening with the upbeat mood on financial markets," a French futures dealer said. "It's above all the macro-economic context that is helping us." * World stocks hit a fresh 6-1/2 month peak on Friday, the dollar jumped to a 3-1/2 month high against the yen and the euro held above recent lows as hopes Greece will seal the bailout deal next week fuelled risk appetite. A strong sentiment boost from Thursday's upbeat U.S. jobs and factory activity data also carried over into European trade. * A newspaper report that traders have agreed to limit wheat exports from Ukraine this season to 4.8 million tonnes, below the 6 million tonnes forecast by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, supported prices by suggesting less export competition. * But traders said the market had already priced in a slowdown in Ukrainian export volumes because of worries about winter damage to the next crop, while also taking with caution the report after the Ukrainian government said earlier this week it was not considering grain export restrictions. * Weekly European Union figures and loading data at French ports showed slow export activity.. * But traders said a spate of tenders by importers like Algeria, plus fading competition from Black Sea producers, should allow the EU to see more shipments in the coming weeks. * The market was also continuing to consolidate after coming off a near eight-month high last week, as operators waited to see the extent of weather damage due to a recent freeze in Europe and a drought in South America. * "There will be an impact on crops but will it be more or less than the market has priced in? That is the questions," a French cash broker said. GERMANY * German wheat was supported by the strength in Paris and the improved export outlook following recent export sales and the report that Ukrainian grain traders will voluntarily restrict exports. * Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up four euros at 218 euros a tonne with buyers at around 216 euros. * "The export outlook is looking better with signs that Ukraine is set to reduce its presence in export markets," one German trader said. * "The news from Ukraine is another positive sign following Russia's surprising absence from the Egyptian wheat tender on Thursday and German wheat sales to Iran." * "The decision by Ukrainian traders was expected and will transfer more demand from the Black Sea to west Europe and the United States." * "The Ukrainian authorities have said they plan no restrictions on grain exports. I do not think the trade believes the government and people think that the authorities will decide to keep old crop stocks in the country following the very cold weather in early February, which has surely damaged the new crop." * Another trader said: "I think what the trade fears more than the announcement of an official export ban by the Ukrainian government is the kind of unofficial export restrictions which Ukraine imposed last season. Bureaucratic delays with lots of customs problems were used to restrict grain exports rather than an official ban which caused a lot of financial pain to traders." * "Exporters and traders now seem to be seeking to avoid the unofficial restrictions by taking the initiative themselves with some sort of voluntary export restrictions." * European Union milling wheat is competitively-priced in global export markets as rival Black Sea supplies are becoming tighter, Germany's largest grain trading house Toepfer International said on Thursday. * The deep frosts this month have caused some canals and rivers to freeze up including the Danube, but the warmer weather could help to free inland waterways in coming days. * Strong demand from makers of animal feed kept German feed wheat prices close to milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern seen in past weeks. Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 214 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 211 euros. ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain importer in Europe, were little changed from Thursday when they fell at a weekly trade session of Bologna's cereals exchange after weeks of gains. * Bread quality wheat was traded at about 223-228 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, without delivery charges, in line with prices set in Bologna on Thursday, traders said. * Italy has planted more wheat for 2012 crop and is expected to sow less maize this spring, according to data from statistics agency ISTAT cited by Italy's biggest farmers' association Coldiretti. * Prices as of 1241 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 215.50 2.75 +1.29 202.50 6.42 London wheat 166.75 2.00 +1.21 153.65 8.53 Paris maize 207.75 1.00 +0.48 196.75 5.59 Paris rape 455.00 0.25 +0.05 438.25 3.82 CBOT wheat 636.75 8.00 +1.27 652.75 -2.45 CBOT corn 641.00 4.75 +0.75 646.60 -0.87 CBOT soy 1266.00 7.75 +0.62 1198.50 5.63 Crude oil 102.72 0.41 +0.40 98.83 3.94 Euro/dlr 1.32 0.00 +0.15 1.30 1.57 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, Gus Trompiz and Marion Douet in Paris)