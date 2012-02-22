(Updates prices, adds Spanish and Italian markets)
HAMBURG, Feb 22 European milling wheat
futures rose on Wednesday as dealers were encouraged that
technical support levels held after a sharp fall on Tuesday
while an early Wednesday rise in U.S corn futures also helped
the market steady.
* Paris' benchmark May wheat contract was up 0.50
euros or 0.2 percent at 206.00 euros a tonne at 1709 GMT. The
contract continued to hold support around 205 euros that had
held during a late sell-off on Tuesday which saw the contract
close down 6 euros.
* Paris front-month March was up 0.75 euros or 0.3
percent at 212.50 euros. New crop November was up 1.0
euro or 0.5 percent at 193.00 euros.
* EU benchmark wheat prices in Paris had tumbled on Tuesday,
hit by losses for corn in Chicago as dealers anticipated big
corn plantings ahead of U.S. government projections later this
week.
* "Market operators will now focus on planting intentions
for soybean and corn in the United States," French analysts
Agritel said in a note.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's outlook conference on
Thursday and Friday is expected to reveal a government forecast
that the U.S. corn acreage in 2012 will be the largest since
1944. There is also speculation large new soybean sales to China
will encourage farmers to plant more beans.
* "We're seeing the market price in planting levels for U.S.
corn and soybeans," a French futures dealer said. "If there are
any surprises we could see a return to buying in cereals."
* The hesitant tone in grain markets ahead of the USDA
acreage estimates was encouraged by a choppy euro-dollar rate
and subdued equity markets.
* The export scene is also becoming more positive as
competition from the Black Sea region subsides. French traders
are expecting a flurry of loadings next month as ports handle
recent sales, notably to Algeria.
* French wheat sales to Algeria have also been boosted by
switching from South American origins due to quality issues.
Traders said two cargoes scheduled for loading at Rouen fell
into this category, bringing to 75,000 tonnes the volumes
switched and shipped through Rouen this month.
* Senalia, a silo operator at Rouen, said that it would be
able to handle all upcoming loadings, despite the closure of one
silo after a crack was found. Loadings would be assured by
rotating between other silos, it said in a statement.
* In oilseeds, European rapeseed futures were little
changed, facing pressure from weakness in their lead markets,
U.S. soybeans and crude oil, but supported by tight
European rapeseed supplies.
* Paris May rapeseed was unchanged at 457.25 euros.
GERMANY
* German wheat was little changed in cautious business
following sharp price falls on Tuesday with milling wheat being
sold for animal feed because of continuing high feed grain
prices in parts of the country.
* Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in
Hamburg was offered for sale flat on late Tuesday levels at 213
euros a tonne with buyers at around 211 euros. Prices had fallen
by five euros on Tuesday.
* "There is very thin market participation with both buyers
and sellers unnerved by the sharp price falls on Tuesday," one
German trader said. "Market participants are also unwilling to
deal ahead of the USDA crop meeting tomorrow and Friday."
* The deep frosts this month have caused some canals and
rivers to freeze up and inland logistics remains disrupted. The
Danube and a series of other small rivers and canals were still
blocked by ice on Wednesday, but the warmer weather could help
to free inland waterways in coming days.
* Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat
prices close to milling wheat in parts of the country, a pattern
seen in past weeks.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 213 euros a
tonne, with buyers at around 211 euros.
* These are attractive to farmers in north German regions
close to South Oldenburg and milling wheat is currently being
sold for animal feed, traders said.
* Falling exports of Black Sea feed grains, especially from
Ukraine, are pushing more demand back to the EU, traders said.
SPAIN
* Spanish dealers were unable to say when reported sales of
200,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat were due to arrive in the
import-dependent country.
* According to trade talk, dealers had asked the EU to allow
them to switch origins from the Black Sea because severe cold
and frozen ports prevented them from executing import licences
awarded under the tariff rate quota (TRQ) scheme. Under the TRQ
scheme, the EU permits grain imports at cut customs duties to
ensure supplies in major consuming countries.
* To make this change without paying penalties, importers
were said to have requested Brussels to declare force majeure on
the shipments.
* A European Commission source noted that dealers had until
March 31 to use the TRQ import licences.
* "If Ukrainian ports remain frozen, there's an argument
that it is force majeure, but it's too early to tell," the
source said.
* Spanish government sources meanwhile said they had
submitted no requests to change origins because most dealers had
had no problems importing from the Black Sea.
* A German trader commented: "U.S. wheat looked competitive
but the volume into Spain from the U.S. may now be reduced to
around 66,000 tonnes as EU prices have fallen and so present a
better alternative."
* Spanish quotes for prompt feed wheat in leading grains
port Tarragona were unavailable, but April delivery was offered
at 223 euros/tonne, up 1 euro from Monday.
ITALY
* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain importer, were little
changed after falling at a major weekly trade on Tuesday with
traders expecting further falls in bread wheat prices due to
weak milling demand.
* " Mills are well covered with supplies and don't buy
much," one Italian broker said. "Bread wheat may fall again
tomorrow in Bologna, but higher grade wheat may be unchanged on
support from millers who need it to improve their mix,"
referring to a weekly session at Bologna's grain exchange on
Thursday.
* Italian Bread quality soft wheat was traded at about 230
euros a tonne for prompt delivery, in line with prices set at a
weekly session of Milan's grain bourse on Tuesday.
* Prices at 1709 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011
Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 205.75 0.25 +0.12 195.25
5.38
London wheat 167.00 0.50 +0.30 153.65
8.69
Paris maize 207.25 0.75 +0.36 197.25
5.07
Paris rape 439.75 0.25 +0.06 421.50
4.33
CBOT wheat 638.50 1.75 +0.27 671.25
-4.88
CBOT corn 635.75 2.25 +0.36 654.75
-2.90
CBOT soybeans 1272.00 -5.00 -0.39 1207.75
5.32
Crude oil 105.82 -0.43 -0.40 98.83
7.07
Euro/dlr 1.32323898
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position.
Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan Gus Trompiz, Martin Roberts,
Charlie Dunmore, Valerie Parent and Svetlana Kovalyova; editing
by Keiron Henderson)