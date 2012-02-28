(Adds quoted, Benelux; updates prices) MADRID, Feb 28 European wheat prices extended an early rise in afternoon trade on Tuesday taking their cue from gains by influential futures traded in Chicago. * A stronger euro crimped export prospects for France and Germany, but signs of shipping activity encouraged dealers. * May delivery, the most actively traded milling wheat contract on the Euronext market in Paris, was up 2.00 euros, or 0.99 percent, at 204.00 euros ($273.24) a tonne by 1629 GMT. * Front-month March meanwhile advanced 0.85 percent and new crop November, 0.92 percent <0#BL2:>. * "Prices are up with Chicago but also because French ports are very active with loadings for Algeria, Egypt and Morocco," a trader said. * Uncertainty over possible crop damage in France and Germany continued to support wheat prices, although traders said it would be another 5-10 days before damage could be quantified. * "We are getting news from eastern France which is not very good," another trader said. "The plants are yellow in some areas and farmers are planning to sow again." SPAIN * Physical wheat in Spain drifted down as recent losses by Paris futures cut the cost of imports the country depends on to meet demand, although trading remained in the doldrums because prices were still much higher than at the end of last year. * Feed wheat for prompt February-March delivery was quoted at 219-223 euros a tonne in leading grains port Tarragona, which compares to 221-223 euros on Thursday. * Quotes were not available for April. New crop for September was offered at 200 euros/tonne but no takers were reported because that was still much higher than the 190-195 euros at which many long positions were reportedly settled in December. * Buyers were also waiting for shipments of wheat under the European Union's tariff-rate quota scheme, whose current round of permits expires on March 31. BENELUX * Dutch feed wheat prices were down 2-5 euros/tonne on the week due to ample supply data released by the U.S. government. * Feed wheat prices for March delivery were quoted at 209 euros/tonne and April, May and June contracts at 210 euros. * New crop for September-to-December delivery was quoted at 191 euros a tonne, down 4 euros from a week ago. * In Belgium, March contracts were quoted at 208 euros a tonne, unchanged from last week. August-December new crop was quoted at 189 euros a tonne, delivered, 1 euro down on the week. * "The market was quite active in nearby positions. Customers are not well covered, and they cover nearby positions, believing that prices will come down in the future," a trader said. *Prices at 1630 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 204.00 2.00 +0.99 195.25 4.48 London wheat 166.25 1.00 +0.61 153.65 8.20 Paris maize 205.75 1.00 +0.49 197.25 4.31 Paris rape 439.75 0.75 +0.17 421.50 4.33 CBOT wheat 660.50 7.75 +1.19 671.25 -1.60 CBOT corn 649.25 0.75 +0.12 654.75 -0.84 CBOT soybeans 1307.75 5.25 +0.40 1207.75 8.28 Crude oil 108.24 -0.32 -0.29 98.83 9.52 Euro/dlr 1.35 0.02 +1.66 1.30 3.92 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid and Muriel Boselli in Paris; editing by Keiron Henderson)