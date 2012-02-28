(Adds quoted, Benelux; updates prices)
MADRID, Feb 28 European wheat prices
extended an early rise in afternoon trade on Tuesday taking
their cue from gains by influential futures traded in Chicago.
* A stronger euro crimped export prospects for France and
Germany, but signs of shipping activity encouraged dealers.
* May delivery, the most actively traded milling wheat
contract on the Euronext market in Paris, was up 2.00
euros, or 0.99 percent, at 204.00 euros ($273.24) a tonne by
1629 GMT.
* Front-month March meanwhile advanced 0.85 percent and new
crop November, 0.92 percent <0#BL2:>.
* "Prices are up with Chicago but also because French ports
are very active with loadings for Algeria, Egypt and Morocco," a
trader said.
* Uncertainty over possible crop damage in France and
Germany continued to support wheat prices, although traders said
it would be another 5-10 days before damage could be quantified.
* "We are getting news from eastern France which is not very
good," another trader said. "The plants are yellow in some areas
and farmers are planning to sow again."
SPAIN
* Physical wheat in Spain drifted down as recent losses by
Paris futures cut the cost of imports the country depends on to
meet demand, although trading remained in the doldrums because
prices were still much higher than at the end of last year.
* Feed wheat for prompt February-March delivery was quoted
at 219-223 euros a tonne in leading grains port Tarragona, which
compares to 221-223 euros on Thursday.
* Quotes were not available for April. New crop for
September was offered at 200 euros/tonne but no takers were
reported because that was still much higher than the 190-195
euros at which many long positions were reportedly settled in
December.
* Buyers were also waiting for shipments of wheat under the
European Union's tariff-rate quota scheme, whose current round
of permits expires on March 31.
BENELUX
* Dutch feed wheat prices were down 2-5 euros/tonne on the
week due to ample supply data released by the U.S. government.
* Feed wheat prices for March delivery were quoted at 209
euros/tonne and April, May and June contracts at 210 euros.
* New crop for September-to-December delivery was quoted at
191 euros a tonne, down 4 euros from a week ago.
* In Belgium, March contracts were quoted at 208 euros a
tonne, unchanged from last week. August-December new crop was
quoted at 189 euros a tonne, delivered, 1 euro down on the week.
* "The market was quite active in nearby positions. Customers
are not well covered, and they cover nearby positions, believing
that prices will come down in the future," a trader said.
*Prices at 1630 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 204.00 2.00 +0.99 195.25 4.48
London wheat 166.25 1.00 +0.61 153.65 8.20
Paris maize 205.75 1.00 +0.49 197.25 4.31
Paris rape 439.75 0.75 +0.17 421.50 4.33
CBOT wheat 660.50 7.75 +1.19 671.25 -1.60
CBOT corn 649.25 0.75 +0.12 654.75 -0.84
CBOT soybeans 1307.75 5.25 +0.40 1207.75 8.28
Crude oil 108.24 -0.32 -0.29 98.83 9.52
Euro/dlr 1.35 0.02 +1.66 1.30 3.92
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
($1 = 0.7466 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid and Muriel Boselli in
Paris; editing by Keiron Henderson)