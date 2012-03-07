(Updates prices with late weakness, adds Spanish, Italian markets) HAMBURG, March 7 European wheat markets were slightly weaker in cautious trade on Wednesday as dealers awaited Friday's release of a key U.S. government crop report on Friday. * An early fall in U.S. markets on Wednesday added some late weakness to European prices which had previously been unchanged for much of the day. * Europe's benchmark wheat, Paris' May contract, was down 1.75 euros or 0.8 percent at 207.25 euros a tonne at 1639 222 GMT. * Paris front-month March wheat was down 1.25 euro or 0.5 percent at 215.50 euros in technical adjustments in the approach of its expiry on Mar. 12. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will release its closely-watched global supply and demand estimates for grains and soybeans on Friday. * The USDA forecasts will included much-awaited updates on drought hit soybean and corn crops in Argentina and Brazil which could provide market fireworks as lower South American crops may mean a major transfer of export business to the United States. * "The market is dead," one European trader said. "Operators are waiting for the USDA report and there is no new fundamental to price, or wide move on external markets to follow." * Wheat futures were supported by a rebound on European equity markets on Wednesday after sharp losses this week as markets braced for the outcome of the Greek debt restructuring deal. GERMANY * German wheat was little changed in cautious business ahead of the USDA crop forecasts on Friday. * Firm feed wheat prices continued to provide background support. * Standard quality milling wheat for March delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 215 euros a tonne with buyers at around 213 euros. * "There is little action ahead of the USDA reports with mills in parts of the country apparently with good supply cover and with thin profit margins on flour discouraging purchasing," a German trader said. * Demand from animal feed producers kept German feed wheat prices around milling wheat in parts of the country, repeating a pattern seen in past weeks. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale at 213 euros a tonne with buyers at around 212 euros. * The unexpectedly low feed grain exports in past weeks from the Black Sea region have transferred buying interest back to EU feed wheat. * "Cold weather and port freeze-ups continue to disrupt some Black Sea region grain exports and some people are not expecting a return to normal until the middle of March," a trader said. "This will keep short-term demand for EU feed wheat firm." * Increasing hope German grains escaped the cold snap in late January and early February unscathed was helping to keep new crop prices below old crop. New crop wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale around 197 euros at tonne with buyers around 196 euros. * "The very cold weather in late January and early February may have caused some crop damage but a major problem from winterkill is not seen likely at the moment," the second German trader said. SPAIN * In import-needy Spain, farmers have sown 0.9 percent more land than a year ago to winter grains - mainly wheat and barley - according to preliminary data from the agriculture ministry. * That was in line with predictions of a small change in acreage in line with modest price movements. Price changes have done much to influence planting in recent years. * Acreage, however, is not an accurate indicator of the final harvest in Spain, where total grain crops have ranged from 13 million to 23 million tonnes, depending on weather in the drought-prone country. * Farmers say rain is needed within the next fortnight to a month to avoid crop damage after months of dry weather. * Imported feed wheat in top grain port Tarragona was quoted at 221 euros/tonne, unchanged from Monday. * Spanish dealers said volume was light due to weak demand for animal feed although prices drew support from farmers withholding old crop from the market. ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain importer, were little changed on the week in a balance between weak demand and thinner import inflows, traders said. * "People are concerned about the impact of cold weather in France, Russia and Ukraine," said one grain broker. "There is less import these days." * Bread quality soft wheat was traded at about 227-230 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, little changed on prices set at a weekly session of Milan's grain bourse on Tuesday. * Prices at 1639 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 207.25 -1.75 -0.84 195.25 6.15 London wheat 166.00 -0.50 -0.30 153.65 8.04 Paris maize 210.00 -0.25 -0.12 197.25 6.46 Paris rape 443.00 -0.75 -0.17 421.50 5.10 CBOT wheat 644.25 -13.50 -2.05 671.25 -4.02 CBOT corn 645.75 -8.25 -1.26 654.75 -1.37 CBOT soybeans 1333.50 -1.75 -0.13 1207.75 10.41 Crude oil 105.71 1.01 +0.96 98.83 6.96 Euro/dlr 1.32311398 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Sybille de La Hamaide, Martin Roberts and Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by Keiron Henderson)