MADRID, March 15 European wheat futures
edged higher in light trade and extended recent gains due to
export demand and concerns crop damage may restrict supplies.
* Benchmark May milling wheat was up 0.75 euros, or
0.36 percent, to 211.50 euros ($275.50) a tonne by 1246 GMT on
the Euronext exchange in Paris.
* The new-crop November contract was up 0.50 euros,
or 0.25 percent, at 199.75 euros.
* Mild gains for U.S. wheat helped push European wheat
higher.
* A one-month low for the euro against the dollar also
helped boost exports from the 17-nation currency zone.
* "The Paris grain market is continuing to rise helped by
the ongoing decline in the euro against the dollar, wheat export
demand and fears regarding the next harvest," French consultancy
Offre & Demande Agricole said in a note.
* Analyst Strategie Grains on Thursday cut its forecast for
the 2012 European Union wheat crop by 1.6 million tonnes to take
account of winter damage, and warned it could be at risk from a
drought in western Europe.
* Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, has bought
120,000 tonnes of Canadian and U.S. wheat for May 1-10 shipment
on a free on board basis, the main government wheat buyer said
on Thursday.
* French wheat was expected to benefit more from rising
import needs in key customer Morocco, which is facing a sharp
fall in its domestic crop.
* European rapeseed futures for 2012 hit contract highs on
the back of a rally in Chicago soybeans. May rapeseed
was up 1.25 euros, or 0.26 percent, at 478.50 euros, off an
earlier contract high of 479.50 euros.
SPAIN
* In Spain, physical wheat rose sharply to line up with
recent gains on futures markets which make imports on which the
country depends more expensive.
* Dealers reported rising prices had coaxed some consumers
back to the market after weeks of buying from hand to mouth, to
replenish stocks and avoid further gains.
* "It's a tough situation, people don't know where to turn
and are a bit scared," a trader said.
* "It's clearly time to buy. Every one in the Spanish market
has been running on low stocks for months, so of course there is
Vvolume now."
* A New Year rally caught out animal feed makers, who had
expected prices to fall with the arrival of Black Sea wheat
under a special European union quota.
* Prompt feed wheat in leading grains port Tarragona was
reported changing hands at 227 euros a tonne, ex-store, up 3-4
euros from a week ago.
* Prices at 1302 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 211.00 0.25 +0.12 195.25 8.07
London wheat 171.50 1.00 +0.59 153.65 11.62
Paris maize 215.75 1.50 +0.70 197.25 9.38
Paris rape 459.00 1.00 +0.22 421.50 8.90
CBOT wheat 658.00 3.50 +0.53 671.25 -1.97
CBOT corn 660.50 3.75 +0.57 654.75 0.88
CBOT soybeans 1368.00 11.50 +0.85 1207.75 13.27
Crude oil 105.95 0.52 +0.49 98.83 7.20
Euro/dlr 1.31 0.04 +2.79 1.30 0.80
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
($1 = 0.7677 euros)
(Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid and Gus Trompiz in
Paris; editing by Keiron Henderson)