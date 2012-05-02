HAMBURG, May 2 European milling wheat fell on Wednesday following a drop in U.S. grain futures, but benchmark Paris prices were still within a recent range, underpinned by covering on the soon-to-expire front-month contract. * Paris trading resumed after a holiday closure on Tuesday, and wheat futures factored in two falling sessions in the U.S. grain markets due to favourable crop conditions. * Paris futures were also curbed by crop-friendly rain in France, which has helped ease stress caused by frost and dryness earlier this year. * European benchmark milling wheat, Paris May contract, was down 0.75 euros or 0.35 percent at 215.75 euros ($290) a tonne by 1142 GMT. The May contract expires on May 10. * Paris new-crop November wheat was down 1.00 euro or 0.49 percent at 202.75 euros. * "It's the approaching expiry of the May contract that is providing some support, so we're not correcting that much," one futures dealer said. " We'll have to wait for May's expiry to see a bigger correction." * Paris rapeseed futures were also slightly lower due to pressure from a drop in U.S. soybeans. * Paris August rapeseed was down 0.25 euro or 0.05 percent at 483.00 euros. * Following Monday's expiry of May rapeseed, traders said it would be difficult for new-crop prices to reach the 500 euro threshold. GERMANY * German feed wheat was again holding at prices well above milling wheat, with strong demand from animal feed makers supporting. * Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 1 euro at 232 euros a tonne, with buyers offering around 230 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 239 euros a tonne with buyers at around 238 euros. * "The compound feed makers are again making the pace today, with bread-quality wheat being sold for animal feed," one trader said. * Talk of imports of Romanian feed into Germany has not cooled feed wheat prices, traders said. * "A lot of the import shipments seem to have been sold already, but demand from the feed makers just goes on," another trader said. * German new crop prices were well below old crop after rain in the past two weeks helped relieve parched crops. Standard milling wheat for Hamburg delivery in September was offered for sale little changed at 212 euros a tonne, with buyers at 210 euros. * Dryer, warmer weather with mostly isolated showers is forecast for Germany up to Friday, with more widespread rain expected on Saturday and Sunday. * "Wheat and rapeseed crops in north Germany are looking excellent and have benefited a lot from the recent rain," a trader said. * Prices at 1142 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 215.75 -0.75 -0.35 195.25 10.50 London wheat 176.00 -0.50 -0.28 153.65 14.55 Paris maize 215.75 -0.75 -0.35 197.25 9.38 Paris rape 483.00 -0.25 -0.05 421.50 14.59 CBOT wheat 628.00 -5.75 -0.91 671.25 -6.44 CBOT corn 654.25 -5.50 -0.83 654.75 -0.08 CBOT soybeans 1493.25 -4.50 -0.30 1207.75 23.64 Crude oil 105.72 -0.44 -0.41 98.83 6.97 Euro/dlr 1.31372 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7561 euros) (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Valerie Parent, editing by Jane Baird)