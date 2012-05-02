(Updates with mixed price trend, adds comment) HAMBURG, May 2 European milling wheat futures were mixed on Wednesday, pressured by losses in the U.S. grains market but underpinned by covering on the soon-to-expire front-month Paris contract. * Trading in the benchmark Paris market resumed after a holiday closure on Tuesday, and Wednesday's prices factored in two falling sessions for Chicago grains, which were weakened by favourable U.S. crop conditions. * Paris futures were also curbed by more crop-friendly rain in France, which has helped ease stress caused by frost and dryness earlier this year, but Paris prices remained in recent ranges. * Paris May milling wheat was up 0.75 euros or 0.3 percent at 217.25 euros a tonne by 1533 GMT. The May contract expires on May 10. Paris new-crop November wheat was down 1.00 euro or 0.4 percent at 202.75 euros. * "It's the approaching expiry of the May contract that is providing some support, so we're not correcting that much," a futures dealer said. "We'll have to wait for May's expiry to see a bigger correction." * The Paris May wheat contract has been supported by tight short-term supply, late-season feed demand and technical covering before its expiry. * "The contrast is showing between tension on the old crop and improving crop conditions for the new season. In this context, grain prices are relatively stable," French consultancy Offre & Demande Agricole said in a note. * Further showers in France this week have helped emergence of maize crops, even if they have slowed the latter stages of the sowing campaign, traders said. * Paris rapeseed futures turned higher in afternoon trading, with August rapeseed up 1.75 euros or 0.3 percent at 485.00 euros. * Rapeseed prices were helped by U.S. soybeans trimming earlier losses and as Monday's expiry of old-crop May rapeseed shifted some of the tension in a tightly supplied market into new-crop prices. * But some traders said it would be difficult for new-crop prices to reach the 500 euro threshold scaled by May futures, which in April hit 15-month highs for a front month. * On Apr. 25, the Paris front-month rapeseed contracts hit 514.00 euros, the highest since Jan. 31, 2011. GERMANY * German feed wheat was again holding at prices well above milling wheat with strong demand from animal feed makers supporting. * Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 233 euros a tonne with buyers offering around 230 euros, holding well over Paris prices. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 239 euros a tonne with buyers at around 238 euros. * "The compound feed makers are again making the pace today with bread-quality wheat being sold for animal feed," one German trader said. * Animal feed wheat prices have unusually risen higher than bread-quality wheat prices in parts of northern Europe as feed makers scramble for extra supplies. * Talk of imports of Romanian feed into Germany has not cooled feed wheat prices, traders said. * "A lot of the import shipments seem to have been sold already, but demand from the feed makers just goes on," another trader said. * German new crop prices are well below old crop after rain in the past two weeks helped relieve parched crops. Standard milling wheat for Hamburg delivery in September was offered for sale little changed at 212 euros a tonne with buyers at 210 euros. * Dryer, warmer weather with mostly isolated showers is forecast for Germany up to Friday with more widespread rain expected on Saturday and Sunday. * "Wheat and rapeseed crops in north Germany are looking excellent," a trader said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz, editing by Keiron Henderson)