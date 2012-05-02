(Updates with mixed price trend, adds comment)
HAMBURG, May 2 European milling wheat futures
were mixed on Wednesday, pressured by losses in the U.S. grains
market but underpinned by covering on the soon-to-expire
front-month Paris contract.
* Trading in the benchmark Paris market resumed after a
holiday closure on Tuesday, and Wednesday's prices factored in
two falling sessions for Chicago grains, which were weakened by
favourable U.S. crop conditions.
* Paris futures were also curbed by more crop-friendly rain
in France, which has helped ease stress caused by frost and
dryness earlier this year, but Paris prices remained in recent
ranges.
* Paris May milling wheat was up 0.75 euros or 0.3
percent at 217.25 euros a tonne by 1533 GMT. The May contract
expires on May 10. Paris new-crop November wheat was
down 1.00 euro or 0.4 percent at 202.75 euros.
* "It's the approaching expiry of the May contract that is
providing some support, so we're not correcting that much," a
futures dealer said. "We'll have to wait for May's expiry to see
a bigger correction."
* The Paris May wheat contract has been supported by tight
short-term supply, late-season feed demand and technical
covering before its expiry.
* "The contrast is showing between tension on the old crop
and improving crop conditions for the new season. In this
context, grain prices are relatively stable," French consultancy
Offre & Demande Agricole said in a note.
* Further showers in France this week have helped emergence
of maize crops, even if they have slowed the latter stages of
the sowing campaign, traders said.
* Paris rapeseed futures turned higher in afternoon trading,
with August rapeseed up 1.75 euros or 0.3 percent at
485.00 euros.
* Rapeseed prices were helped by U.S. soybeans
trimming earlier losses and as Monday's expiry of old-crop May
rapeseed shifted some of the tension in a tightly
supplied market into new-crop prices.
* But some traders said it would be difficult for new-crop
prices to reach the 500 euro threshold scaled by May futures,
which in April hit 15-month highs for a front month.
* On Apr. 25, the Paris front-month rapeseed contracts hit
514.00 euros, the highest since Jan. 31, 2011.
GERMANY
* German feed wheat was again holding at prices well above
milling wheat with strong demand from animal feed makers
supporting.
* Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale unchanged at 233 euros a tonne with buyers
offering around 230 euros, holding well over Paris prices.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg
animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again offered
for sale way above milling wheat, unchanged at 239 euros a tonne
with buyers at around 238 euros.
* "The compound feed makers are again making the pace today
with bread-quality wheat being sold for animal feed," one German
trader said.
* Animal feed wheat prices have unusually risen higher than
bread-quality wheat prices in parts of northern Europe as feed
makers scramble for extra supplies.
* Talk of imports of Romanian feed into Germany has not
cooled feed wheat prices, traders said.
* "A lot of the import shipments seem to have been sold
already, but demand from the feed makers just goes on," another
trader said.
* German new crop prices are well below old crop after rain
in the past two weeks helped relieve parched crops. Standard
milling wheat for Hamburg delivery in September was offered for
sale little changed at 212 euros a tonne with buyers at 210
euros.
* Dryer, warmer weather with mostly isolated showers is
forecast for Germany up to Friday with more widespread rain
expected on Saturday and Sunday.
* "Wheat and rapeseed crops in north Germany are looking
excellent," a trader said.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz,
editing by Keiron Henderson)