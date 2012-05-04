MILAN, May 4 European milling wheat was mixed on Friday, with operators torn between a rise on U.S. markets and better crop conditions in top producer France. * May milling wheat, the last contract for the 2011 crop which expires on May 10, gained 1.75 euros or 0.8 percent at 219.25 euros ($290) a tonne by 1143 GMT. * Benchmark November was down 0.25 euros or 0.13 percent at 198.50 euros, below the psychological level of 200 euros. * "The market is still hesitant. It's traditionally an uncertain period for the harvest, and farmers don't want to commit their crop," analyst Pierre du Peyroux from Horizon Soft Commodities said. * Recent weather conditions have improved the soft wheat crop outlook in France, traders said. * Water reserves in France rose across the country last month, helped by rainfall 65 percent above the long-term average, the farm ministry said in a monthly weather report. * France said late on Thursday it had obtained a green light from the European Commission to grant payments to farmers threatened by frost damage, because resowing could make it difficult for them to follow environmental rules. * U.S. wheat rose for a second day on Friday supported by short-covering after recent losses, while corn and soybean also gained. * Traders said Algeria's purchase of about 120,000 tonnes of U.S. hard red winter wheat on Thursday for shipment this month was not weighing on prices, because it indicated a switch away from Argentine wheat to U.S. wheat due to quality problems that also benefited Europe, which has only limited volumes left to export. * Two cargoes loaded this week, and one is awaited in French ports to export a total of 75,000 tonnes of wheat to Algeria, Reuters data shows. * Rapeseed futures were mainly lower, with November down 1.00 euro or 0.2 percent at 472.50 euros, following crude oil prices and U.S. soybean futures the previous day, but traders noted that the contract remained above its 470 euros support level. GERMANY * German feed wheat was again offered for sale at prices over bread-quality wheat, continuing a pattern seen in recent weeks of strong demand from animal feed makers. * Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered at 232 euros a tonne, once more holding well over Paris prices, but down 1 euro because of lack of buying interest. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered at 237 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 236 euros. * "The pattern of strong feed wheat demand continues to drive the market, with bread-quality wheat sold for feed in some regions once more," one German trader said. * Talk of imports of Romanian feed into Germany has not cooled feed wheat prices, traders said. Wheat demand from Poland was also supportive. * German new crop prices are well below old crop after rain in the past two weeks helped relieve parched crops. Standard milling wheat for Hamburg delivery in September was offered for sale at 208 euros a tonne, with buyers at 207 euros. * Recent rain has helped ease fears that German new crop wheat will suffer damage from the recent dry spell. Widespread rain is also forecast in much of Germany over the weekend. * "We have experienced some good volumes of rain both in north and south Germany, which has done a lot to help wheat and other plants," one German analyst said. "I do not think we are currently facing any more loss of wheat area from dryness in addition to the losses caused by the cold winter weather." ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were little changed on the week in a balance between modest milling demand and thinning supplies of local grain. Traders expected prices to ease in the coming weeks on expectations of a new crop hitting the market. *"We are getting close to harvesting. There was some concern about a drought, but recent rains have helped to improve the situation. There is a lot of very good wheat in the fields," one grain broker said. * Bread quality wheat traded at about 240-242 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, including delivery charges, in line with last week's prices on major grain bourses in northern Italy, traders said. * Prices as of 1147 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 219.50 2.00 +0.92 195.25 12.42 Paris maize 216.50 1.50 +0.70 197.25 9.76 Paris rape 479.75 -0.25 -0.05 421.50 13.82 CBOT wheat 611.25 3.00 +0.49 671.25 -8.94 CBOT corn 654.75 4.00 +0.61 654.75 0.00 CBOT soybeans 1475.00 6.25 +0.43 1207.75 22.13 Crude oil 101.03 -1.51 -1.47 98.83 2.23 Euro/dlr 1.31 0.00 -0.17 1.30 1.34 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7603 euros) (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana Kovalyova in Milan, editing by Jane Baird)