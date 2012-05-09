(Updates with afternoon trade) HAMBURG, May 9 European benchmark new-crop wheat futures in Paris were pushed down on Wednesday by falling U.S. wheat futures along with good crop weather in much of Europe, but old crop prices rose sharply before contract expiry on Thursday. * Benchmark Paris November milling wheat was down 0.75 euros or 0.3 percent at 197.25 euros a tonne by 1614 GMT. * Paris May milling wheat, the last remaining old-crop contract, was up 12.00 euros or 5.8 percent at 229.75 euros as dealers moved to close remaining positions ahead of the May contract's expiry on Thursday. * Chicago Board of Trade wheat, corn and soybean futures fell in early trading on Wednesday as traders liquidated positions ahead of the U.S. Agriculture Department's monthly crop report published on Thursday. * Falling U.S. prices and concern about the Greek debt crisis which weakened equities also pressured EU wheat. * "Macro-economic factors have taken charge of the market," a futures dealer said, referring to fears political uncertainty after elections in Greece. * Generally favourable growing weather in Europe was also weighing on EU prices, although traders said they were monitoring hot conditions in Ukraine as a potential crop risk. * "After taking into account the crop damage from the autumn and winter ... the weather conditions are currently rather good in the northern hemisphere," Francois Luguenot, head analyst at French grain cooperative InVivo, said. * "Sowing is going ahead in Canada, wheat in the United States is in good condition, there is no reason for alarm around the Black Sea and in western Europe there is everything to play for because yields are largely determined from now onwards." * The modest price movements in new crop contracts in Paris also reflected caution ahead of Thursday's closely-watched U.S. Department of Agriculture reports, which will feature its first supply-and-demand forecasts for 2012/13. * French farm agency FranceAgriMer raised its forecast for French wheat stocks at the end of the current 2011/12 season as it trimmed its outlook for French wheat exports. * "It's logical, French wheat is the most expensive in the world. The main business is within the EU," a grain trader said. * "No western EU wheat was offered in Lebanon's wheat tender this week which provides another illustration that French and German wheat is not competitive in export markets," a trader said. * In oilseeds, rapeseed futures in Paris reversed an earlier fall as their lead markets, U.S. soybeans and crude oil, trimmed their losses. * Paris August rapeseed was up 4.25 euros or 0.9 percent at 475.75 euros a tonne. GERMANY * German feed wheat was again offered for sale at prices above milling wheat, continuing a recent pattern of high feed prices because of demand from animal feed makers. * But the feed wheat premium is now dropping. * Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down one euro at 230 euros a tonne, but with a lack of purchasing interest making prices difficult to assess. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was offered for sale above milling wheat, down one euro at 234 euros a tonne with buyers at around 232 euros. * The wheat brought into north Europe from the Black Sea region in past weeks has helped meet demand with South Oldenburg moving back from its peak prices of around 240 euros. * "Feed wheat prices are still holding above milling but are starting to cool down," one German trader said. "Prices are starting to come back as demand tapers off." * "Buyers are waiting to see how the EU market will react when the Paris May contract expires on Thursday. Today Paris May is about 23 euros over Paris November and buyers want to see whether this premium will evaporate." * Animal feed wheat prices have unusually risen above bread-quality wheat prices in parts of north Europe in recent weeks as feed makers scramble for extra supplies. * German new crop prices remain below old crop after rain in past weeks helped relieve parched crops. Standard milling wheat for Hamburg delivery in September was offered for sale at 205 euros a tonne with buyers at 204 euros. * New crop feed wheat in the South Oldenburg feed grains market was offered for sale just above milling wheat at 207 euros a tonne. * After a wet weekend, warmer temperatures with showers and thunderstorms are forecast for much of Germany up to Sunday. * Prices at 1614GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 229.25 12.25 +5.65 195.25 17.41 Paris maize 213.00 -1.75 -0.81 197.25 7.98 Paris rape 475.25 3.75 +0.80 421.50 12.75 CBOT wheat 597.50 -11.50 -1.89 671.25 -10.99 CBOT corn 660.75 -5.25 -0.79 654.75 0.92 CBOT soybeans 1431.75 -6.00 -0.42 1207.75 18.55 Crude oil 96.23 -0.78 -0.80 98.83 -2.63 Euro/dlr 1.2952 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris; Editing by William Hardy and Alison Birrane)