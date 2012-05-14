AMSTERDAM, May 14 European wheat futures were lower on Monday as favourable crop prospects in the northern hemisphere and macro-economic jitters continued to dampen grain markets. * Rapeseed futures fell more sharply, hitting a two-month low, as they were dented by ongoing liquidation in the U.S. soybean market. * Technical support and a fresh slide in the euro to a near four-month low against the dollar helped underpin European wheat, but a bearish tone in Chicago could soon prompt heavier selling in Paris, traders said. * November milling wheat was down 1.75 euros or 0.89 percent at 194.50 euros a tonne by 1112 GMT, hovering above a support zone between 193 and 194 euros. * "European wheat is going to have to fall more to be competitive because it is competing with U.S. wheat that is already being harvested and with U.S. corn that has fallen a long way," a French trader said. * The latest drop in the euro, linked to fears that a political crisis in Greece will deepen the euro zone member's debt woes, provided some support to European grains. * "Wheat prices are mainly finding relief in the weakness of the European currency in a market that is being hit principally by an uncertain economic and financial environment," grains consultancy Agritel said in a note. * Oilseeds continued to bear the brunt of selling in the grains complex as funds lightened record long positions in U.S. soybeans, with Chicago soy hitting a six-week low. * August rapeseed was down 9.75 euros or 2.05 percent at 466.25 euros. It earlier fell to 465.50 euros, a level last seen on the front month on March 9. GERMANY * German feed wheat was again holding at prices above bread-quality wheat as demand for old crop supplies from animal feed makers continued to meet restrained farmer selling. * Standard milling wheat for May delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down one euro at 225 euros a tonne and buyers at around 223 euros, with weakness coming from the fall in Paris. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat, down one euro at 232 euros a tonne with buyers at around 230 euros. * "We are seeing continued demand for old crop feed wheat and some in the market are starting to suspect this will continue into June and July," one German trader said. * Wheat imported into north Europe from the Black Sea region in past weeks has cooled feed wheat demand from the peak prices of 240 euros seen in South Oldenburg, traders said. * "Some sellers believe the weakness in international prices is due to bearish outside markets and the uncertainty with the Greek political crisis," another trader said. "Overall, there is a view that old crop fundamentals remain firm which is creating reluctance to sell." * German new crop wheat prices remain below old crop after rain in past weeks eased fears crops will suffer from the early spring-time dryness. Standard milling wheat for Hamburg delivery in September was offered for sale at 203 euros a tonne with buyers at 201 euros. * "This week should be the last in which significant frosts are possible in Germany and moisture content seems to be satisfactory in much of the country," the second trader said. "We could now do with some more warmth." * Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for much of Germany from Tuesday to Thursday with drier weather forecast on Friday. * Prices as of 1133 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 194.50 -3.00 -1.52 195.25 -0.38 London wheat 0.00 -172.50 -100.00 153.65 -100.00 Paris maize 210.00 -1.00 -0.47 197.25 6.46 Paris rape 466.25 -9.75 -2.05 421.50 10.62 CBOT wheat 600.25 7.50 +1.27 671.25 -10.58 CBOT corn 624.50 16.50 +2.71 654.75 -4.62 CBOT soybeans 1375.50 -28.50 -2.03 1207.75 13.89 Crude oil 94.39 -1.74 -1.81 98.83 -4.49 Euro/dlr 1.29 -0.05 -3.67 1.30 -0.68 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting By Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy)