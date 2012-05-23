HAMBURG, May 23 European benchmark wheat futures fell sharply on Wednesday for the second day in a row, pushed down by a broad sell off in commodities markets, falling U.S. wheat prices and French farmer selling. * Chicago wheat dropped for a second straight session on Wednesday on forecasts of rain in parts of Russian and U.S. grain producing regions. Grain prices were also under downward pressure from broad weakness in outside markets because of the stronger dollar and risk aversion prompted by renewed fears Greece might leave the euro zone. * Paris November milling wheat, Europe's benchmark contract, fell 3.75 euros or 1.75 percent to 210.75 euros a tonne by 1033 GMT after hitting a session low of 209.50 euros a tonne. * The Paris November contract had hit 218.75 euros on Monday, the highest level since June 9, 2011, because of earlier fears of dryness damage to crops in the United States and Russia. * But rain is now due in some of Russia's drought-stricken southern agricultural regions in the coming days, the state forecaster said on Tuesday. * French farmers were willing to make new crop sales at current prices which was adding to weakness today, a broker said. * Traders said the Paris November contract had at one time broken the 210.00 euros per tonne support level and pegged new support at 209.25 euros. * "It's the whole of the commodities complex and wheat prices at Chicago which are falling," one Euronext trader said. "Wheat prices rose too fast, too much. The rise we saw was very violent, it seems normal that markets are now falling back." GERMANY * German prices were pushed down by the fall in Paris, but retained a premium over the French market, helped by German feed wheat again holding at prices above bread-quality and by expectations of winter damage to crops. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale over Paris but down two euros at 216 euros a tonne with buyers at around 214 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was offered for sale over milling wheat but down one euro at 230 euros a tonne with buyers at 228 euros. * "The weakening factor today is the fall in Chicago and Paris prices," one German trader said. "Milling wheat is going into the feed market again because of high feed prices and old crop bread wheat sales offers are very hard to find." * "The uncertain harvest outlook continues to support." * Germany will harvest 2.870 million hectares of winter wheat in summer 2012, down 9.5 percent on the year after heavy frosts this winter damaged sowings, the German government's statistics office said on Monday. POLAND * Polish milling wheat prices dropped by 20 to 30 zloty (4.5 to 6.80 euros) during the last two weeks to 920 to 940 zloty a tonne (210.5 to 215.5 euros) delivered to mills on improved farmer selling and better new crop weather, Polish traders said. * "More and more farmers are coming out on the market offering the remaining quantities for sale," one Polish trader said. "It seems that there are still larger than expected volumes in farmer stocks." * Some Polish feed mills have switched from feed wheat, which is around milling prices, to cheaper corn in their blending. *"There are very few sales offers in Poland for old crop feed rye, barley, triticale and oats," the trader said. "Therefore usage of feed wheat and corn must be high as only these two grains are currently available in large quantities." * Some interest for new crop Polish milling wheat from big exporters was noted at around 880 zloty (202 euros) and for feed wheat at 840 zloty (192.5 euros) for delivery in the Polish ports of Gdansk, Gdynia and Szczecin but with little farmer new crop selling interest. * After some substantial rain in the middle of last week, Poland has had good, sunny and warm weather this week with temperatures up to 30 celsius this week benefitting grain development. * Prices at 1033 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 211.00 -1.75 -0.82 195.25 8.07 Paris maize 206.75 -1.75 -0.84 197.25 4.82 Paris rape 460.50 -6.00 -1.29 421.50 9.25 CBOT wheat 671.25 -14.25 -2.08 671.25 0.00 CBOT corn 600.00 3.00 +0.50 654.75 -8.36 CBOT soybeans 1366.25 -16.00 -1.16 1207.75 13.12 Crude oil 91.05 -0.80 -0.87 98.83 -7.87 Euro/dlr 1.2653 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, Marion Douet and Muriel Boselli, editing by William Hardy)