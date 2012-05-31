AMSTERDAM, May 31 European wheat futures edged lower on Thursday as rain in some growing belts around the world continued to pressure wheat markets, but technical support and a two-year low for the euro kept a firm floor under Paris prices. * By 1125 GMT, November milling wheat on the Paris futures market, was down 0.50 euros or 0.24 percent at 210.25 euros a tonne. * As in the previous session, it hovered around the technical support level of 210 euros. * U.S. wheat fell for the sixth session out of the last seven, although a steadying in broader markets after losses linked to Spain's financial woes helped limit the drop. * The euro hit a two-year low against the dollar at $1.2358 before recovering to trade around $1.24 as investors weighed the difficulties of Spain and its banks against expectations Irish voters would back a European fiscal pact. * "Without the euro we would have fallen a lot harder," one trader said of European futures. * Wheat markets had rallied earlier this month on dry weather in parts of the United States, Russia and Australia, but reports of rain in recent days, notably in Russia's south, has pressured prices. * Trading in Paris was light with operators awaiting fresh news on crops and with physical activity in an end-of-season lull. * "There is not much demand at the moment for European wheat," another trader said, adding that the lull could spur aggressive bids of European wheat when North African importers start buying in earnest for the 2012/13 season. GERMANY * German prices remained over Paris with concern about the harvest outlook and German feed wheat prices above bread-quality wheat supporting. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 217.00 euros a tonne with buyers at 215.00 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat but down one euro at 232 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 230 euros. * "Advanced farmer selling of the new crop remains rather restrained because of the uncertain crop outlook," one German trader said. "Some farmers are waiting to see what they actually harvest before selling." * "High feed prices are also pulling wheat towards the feed market while the weaker euro is providing a brighter export outlook." * Germany's 2012 wheat crop is likely to fall to around 21.4 million tonnes from 22.7 million tonnes last year, Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International estimates. * " There is concern about dryness in parts of Germany which I think is adding to reserved farmer selling," another trader said. "Forecasts are for more rain but we will have to see how much actually falls. Wheat does need rain in parts of Germany." * Germany is forecast to receive some welcome showers on Thursday and more widespread rain on Friday. More, but isolated, showers are forecast for Saturday to Monday. * Prices as of 1140 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 210.00 -0.75 -0.36 195.25 7.55 London wheat 155.00 -0.15 -0.10 153.65 0.88 Paris maize 209.25 -0.75 -0.36 197.25 6.08 Paris rape 467.50 -0.50 -0.11 421.50 10.91 CBOT wheat 651.00 -2.75 -0.42 671.25 -3.02 CBOT corn 525.00 -1.75 -0.33 654.75 -19.82 CBOT soybeans 1352.25 -2.25 -0.17 1207.75 11.96 Crude oil 88.05 0.23 +0.26 98.83 -10.91 Euro/dlr 1.24 -0.03 -2.25 1.30 -4.15 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy)