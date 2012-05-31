(Adds Italy, updates prices) AMSTERDAM, May 31 A two-year low for the euro pushed up the front-month contract on Euronext milling wheat futures on Thursday, but other contracts fell as rain in growing regions around the world improved crop prospects. * By 1541 GMT, November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 0.25 euros or 0.12 percent at 211.00 euros ($260) a tonne, while the next contract, January, was 0.50 lower at 210.00 euros. * As in the previous session, the November contract was around the technical support level of 210 euros but below a technical resistance of 211.50 euros, which traders said could spur demand if broken at the close. * U.S. wheat fell for a sixth session out of the last seven as the U.S. harvest advanced, while corn and soybeans also fell on worries of slowing global economic growth and rains in the U.S. Midwest. * The euro fell to a 23-month low versus the dollar on Thursday on concerns about the U.S. economy and Spain's debt troubles. * "We are supported by a fall of the euro even if it points to a deteriorating economic situation," one trader of European futures said. * Wheat markets rose earlier this month on dry weather in parts of the United States, Russia and Australia, but reports of rain in recent days, notably in Russia and Ukraine, have pressured prices. * Trading in Paris was light as operators awaited fresh news on crops and as trading of physical supplies was in an end-of-season lull. * "There is not much demand at the moment for European wheat," another trader said, adding that European wheat offers could be priced aggressively when North African importers start buying in earnest for the 2012/13 season. * The European Union this week granted export licences for 178,000 tonnes of soft wheat, taking the total this season to 12.0 million tonnes, down from 17.7 million at the same stage in 2010/11. * Rainfall over the past week in key grain-growing regions of Russia and Ukraine has raised hopes the damage to the coming 2012/13 crop from a severe drought will not become any worse. * But Russia's state forecaster said temperatures should be warmer than usual in Russia's main producing regions during June putting pressure on the summer's crop. GERMANY * German prices remained over Paris levels, supported by concerns about the harvest outlook and by levels for German feed wheat prices above bread-quality wheat. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 217.00 euros a tonne with buyers at 215.00 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was down 1 euro at 232 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 230 euros. * "Advanced farmer selling of the new crop remains rather restrained because of the uncertain crop outlook," one German trader said. "Some farmers are waiting to see what they actually harvest before selling." * The trader added, "High feed prices are also pulling wheat towards the feed market while the weaker euro is providing a brighter export outlook." * Germany's 2012 wheat crop is likely to fall to around 21.4 million tonnes from 22.7 million last year, Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International estimated. * "There is concern about dryness in parts of Germany, which I think is adding to reserved farmer selling," another trader said. "Forecasts are for more rain, but we will have to see how much actually falls. Wheat does need rain in parts of Germany." * Germany is forecast to receive some welcome showers on Thursday and more widespread rain on Friday. More, but isolated, showers are forecast for Saturday to Monday. ITALY * Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were flat on the week in thin trade volumes, which traders attributed to a balance between weak demand and modest supplies of local wheat just a few weeks ahead of harvesting. * Bread wheat was stable at 228 to 233 euros a tonne for prompt delivery, without delivery charges, while higher grade wheat was unchanged at 242 to 247 euros a tonne, data from a weekly trade on Bologna's grain bourse showed. * Prices as of 1555 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 211.00 0.25 +0.12 195.25 8.07 London wheat 155.50 0.35 +0.23 153.65 1.20 Paris maize 208.75 -1.25 -0.60 197.25 5.83 Paris rape 465.25 -2.75 -0.59 421.50 10.38 CBOT wheat 646.50 -7.25 -1.11 671.25 -3.69 CBOT corn 525.00 -1.75 -0.33 654.75 -19.82 CBOT soybeans 1329.50 -25.00 -1.85 1207.75 10.08 Crude oil 86.62 -1.20 -1.37 98.83 -12.35 Euro/dlr 1.24 -0.04 -2.77 1.30 -4.66 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.