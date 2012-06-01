(Adds new comments, details, updates prices)
MILAN, June 1 European wheat futures fell to a two-week low on
Friday as pressure from an advancing U.S. harvest and economic fears outweighed
export-boosting weakness in the euro and uncertainty about crop prospects.
* Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market
settled 2.75 euros or 1.30 percent lower at 208.75 a tonne, just off a session
low of 208.50 euros.
* An accelerated fall in late trading, as U.S. wheat futures extended
losses, brought Paris prices just below a 209-210 euro support zone that had
held earlier this week.
* "We're following Chicago to the letter," one futures dealer said. "We're
seeing some volume, because there are a lot of options around 210 euros."
* Reports of good yields in the major U.S. wheat-growing state of Kansas
eased recent concerns about weather stress and helped push Chicago wheat futures
lower.
* Recent rain in dry belts in Russia and Australia have also cooled wheat
markets after a sharp rally in mid-May, but prices were underpinned by doubts
over harvest prospects.
* "There will still be yield and quality risks throughout June and July for
a good number of northern hemisphere wheat exporters," French consultancy
Agritel said in a note.
* "Operators are therefore still cautious as Western Australia is too dry,
and Germany has a worrying rainfall deficit, as have the Russian regions of
Volga and Siberia."
* Weakness in the euro, stemming from persisting fears about euro zone
member Spain and its banks, also offered support to Paris prices.
* The common currency hit a new low in nearly two years against the dollar
at $1.2312.
* In export news, the European Union this week granted export licences for
178,000 tonnes of soft wheat, taking the total this season to 12.0 million
tonnes, down from 17.7 million tonnes by the same stage in 2010/11.
* The weak euro and fall in market prices had increased French wheat's
competitiveness with U.S. wheat for the next campaign, traders said.
* "We've got a lot cheaper. We're pretty close now to U.S. Gulf wheat
prices," the dealer said.
GERMANY
* German prices remained over Paris, with concern about dry weather in parts
of the country supporting German feed wheat prices above bread-quality wheat.
* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for
sale unchanged at 217.00 euros a tonne, with buyers at 215.00 euros.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains
market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, unchanged at
232 euros a tonne for nearby delivery, with buyers at around 230 euros. Feed
barley traded at 222 euros a tonne.
* "Milling wheat buyers and sellers remain far apart in price ideas as
dryness is a worry," one trader said. "Some rain is forecast, but market
participants want to see how much actually falls."
* Parts of Germany urgently need rain in the next week to prevent damage to
wheat plants, especially in east German grain belts. Some isolated dryness
damage is already visible to wheat in the eastern coastal state of
Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and there is concern about crops in Saxony-Anhalt, one
analyst said.
* "We need good volumes of rain this week, otherwise dryness damage could be
on the cards and harvest forecasts may have to be reduced," he said.
* Rain fell in parts of north and central Germany on Thursday, and more
showers are forecast for parts of the country from Friday to Tuesday.
* Germany's 2012 wheat crop is likely to fall to around 21.4 million tonnes
from 22.7 million tonnes last year following frost damage during the cold snap
this winter, Germany's leading grain trading house Toepfer International
estimates.
POLAND
* In Poland, export prices for new crop wheat increased slightly in the last
week to around 900 zloty (204.50 euros) a tonne ex Polish Baltic Sea ports from
880 zloty last week.
* "Higher prices were more due to the exchange rate factors with the euro,"
one Polish trader said. "The market is still cautious, with a smaller wheat crop
expected following winter frost damage but with rain helping to improve the
harvest picture this week."
* Milling wheat prices in the internal Polish market were little changed on
the week, remaining at 920 to 940 zloty in the mood of uncertainty ahead of the
new crop.
* Poland's 2012 wheat crop is likely to fall to 7.3 million tonnes from 9.3
million tonnes in 2011, German trader Toepfer International forecasts.
* "Supply cover of Polish consumers is still thin, so we expect some more
purchasing activities in June," another Polish trader said.
* Some new crop Polish corn was traded to Denmark at between 192 to 194
euros a tonne fob for October/November shipment from the ports of Gdansk, Gdynia
and Szczecin.
ITALY
* Wheat prices in Italy, a major grain buyer in Europe, were little changed
on the week, stuck at the same levels for about a month ahead of harvesting,
which is now expected to start in just a couple of weeks, with thin supplies of
local wheat matching sluggish demand, traders said.
* Many buyers have problems with getting bank financing, so they have to
reduce grain purchases, traders said.
* Prices can ease in the coming weeks as new crops start hitting the market
and also due to a pressure from cheaper imports, they said.
* "International markets tend to push the prices lower, but I do not expect
any sharp falls," said one grain analyst.
* Bread wheat was flat at about 230 euros a tonne for prompt delivery In
northern regions, without delivery charges, in line with prices set at a weekly
trade on Bologna's grain bourse on Thursday.
* Prices as of 1607 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 209.50 -2.00 -0.95 195.25 7.30
London wheat 155.00 -0.15 -0.10 153.65 0.88
Paris maize 208.50 0.50 +0.24 197.25 5.70
Paris rape 463.50 -3.25 -0.70 421.50 9.96
CBOT wheat 634.25 -9.50 -1.48 671.25 -5.51
CBOT corn 573.00 17.75 +3.20 654.75 -12.49
CBOT soybeans 1354.25 14.25 +1.06 1207.75 12.13
Crude oil 83.56 -2.97 -3.43 98.83 -15.45
Euro/dlr 1.24 0.01 +0.46 1.30 -4.18
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures
prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and
CBOT in cents per bushel.
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Svetlana
Kovalyova in Milan, editing by Jane Baird)