AMSTERDAM, June 12 European milling wheat futures were little changed in quiet trade as operators awaited direction from closely watched monthly supply and demand estimates from the U.S. government later in the day. * A mixed trend in U.S. grains, with small gains for wheat and a slight drop for corn, added to the downbeat tone in Paris. * Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down 0.75 euros or 0.36 percent at 209.00 euros ($260) a tonne by 1113 GMT as it continued to consolidate around 210 euros, which has become a pivotal level for the contract. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's world estimates at 1230 GMT are being watched in particular for adjustments to the U.S. corn supply, with many operators expecting the USDA to cut its initial corn yield estimate, which they see as too optimistic. * "It's almost obligatory for them to lower the corn yield, but the question is by how much," a French futures dealer said. * Dry weather in the U.S. Midwest has fueled expectations of declining yield potential, and weekly USDA crop ratings on Monday showed a bigger fall for corn than anticipated. * Operators were also watching to see if the USDA adjusted in its Tuesday report its forecast for corn demand, which would impact use of fellow grain wheat and could further tighten U.S. corn stocks. * This month's USDA report is also attracting attention following changes to trading hours for U.S. futures, which will now trade during the release of the data, a move that could remove volume from Paris futures. * French wheat growers group AGPB estimated this year's crop at 33.9 million tonnes, close to 2011 output, as a drop in area due to winter damage would be offset by a rise in yield compared with last year's drought-affected level, it said. * Wet spring weather had helped crops recover from winter frost, and continuing rain in June should not threaten crop quality after farmers treated plants for disease, it added. * European rapeseed futures were slightly lower, pressured by weaker crude oil and vegetable oil markets, but strength in soybean prices and tight rapeseed supply in Europe continued to underpin the market. * August rapeseed was down 0.50 euros or 0.11 percent at 471.00 euros a tonne. GERMANY * German prices dropped in line with the weakness in Paris, with many market participants taking to the sidelines until the impact of the USDA report can be assessed. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 1 euro at 215 euros a tonne with buyers at around 214 euros. Old crop milling wheat was offered for sale at around 224 to 225 euros a tonne but with little purchase interest. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was down 1 euro at 230 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 229 euros. * "The USDA world supply and demand report regularly provides market fireworks, and this is the first time the report will be released into a trading Chicago market after the extension of trading hours, which is adding extra caution today," one German trader said. * "I think a lot of players in Germany have decided to stand aside today to see how Chicago reacts." * German flour mills are thought to have generally good supply cover up to the new crop. The high feed wheat prices continue to underpin milling wheat prices, traders said. * The rain in much of Germany in the past week has provided relief to plants after a dry spell and relieved concern about dryness damage to the new crop. * More rain is forecast for Germany from Tuesday to Wednesday but with drier weather from Thursday to Saturday. * Prices as of 1125 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 209.25 -0.50 -0.24 195.25 7.17 London wheat 156.50 -0.30 -0.19 153.65 1.85 Paris maize 192.25 0.25 +0.13 197.25 -2.53 Paris rape 470.75 -0.75 -0.16 421.50 11.68 CBOT wheat 637.25 6.75 +1.07 671.25 -5.07 CBOT corn 537.50 -3.00 -0.56 654.75 -17.91 CBOT soybeans 1405.00 6.00 +0.43 1207.75 16.33 Crude oil 82.52 -0.18 -0.22 98.83 -16.50 Euro/dlr 1.25 -0.02 -1.50 1.30 -3.42 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7993 euros) (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by Jane Baird)