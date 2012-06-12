(Updates prices)
AMSTERDAM, June 12 European milling wheat fell on Tuesday in step with
Chicago Board of Trade futures which dropped as more rain was forecast in key growing
areas and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) did not revise U.S. corn ending
stocks lower.
* USDA made a slight downward revision in its outlook for wheat ending stocks for
both old and new crop marketing years, but the revisions were close to the analyst
averages.
* This month's USDA report attracted attention following changes to trading hours
for U.S. futures, which were open for trade during the release of the data.
* "There was not much activity for a report day, mainly because it was not much of
a surprise but also because hedging was possible on the U.S. market," one futures
trader said.
* Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down
2.50 euros or 1.20 percent at 207.25 euros a tonne by 1523 GMT after rebounding on the
support of 206.50 euros a tonne.
* Traders were skeptical about USDA's decision to maintain high corn yields
forecasts as dry weather in the U.S. Midwest fuelled expectations of declining yield
potential and USDA's crop progress report on Monday showed lower conditions in some
regions.
* "What USDA says in terms of yields (for corn) is not credible. It ignores the
weather market, which will soon come back on the forefront," one said.
* French wheat growers group AGPB estimated this year's crop at 33.9 million
tonnes, close to 2011 output, as a drop in area due to winter damage would be offset by
a rise in yield compared with last year's drought-affected level, it said.
* Wet spring weather had helped crops recover from winter frost, and continuing
rain in June should not threaten crop quality after farmers treated plants for disease,
it added.
* European rapeseed futures were slightly lower, pressured by weaker crude oil and
vegetable oil markets, but strength in soybean prices and tight rapeseed supply in
Europe continued to underpin the market.
* August rapeseed was down 2.25 euros or 0.48 percent at 469.25 euros a tonne.
GERMANY
* German prices dropped in line with the weakness in Paris and Chicago, with many
market participants taking to the sidelines until the impact of the USDA report can be
assessed.
* Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale
down 3 euros at 213 euros a tonne with buyers at around 212 euros. Old crop milling
wheat was offered for sale at around 224 to 225 euros a tonne but with little purchase
interest.
* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market
near the Netherlands was down 1 euro at 230 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with
buyers at around 229 euros.
* "The USDA world supply and demand report regularly provides market fireworks, and
this is the first time the report will be released into a trading Chicago market after
the extension of trading hours, which is adding extra caution today," one German trader
said.
* "I think a lot of players in Germany have decided to stand aside today to see how
Chicago reacts."
* German flour mills are thought to have generally good supply cover up to the new
crop. The high feed wheat prices continue to underpin milling wheat prices, traders
said.
* The rain in much of Germany in the past week has provided relief to plants after
a dry spell and relieved concern about dryness damage to the new crop.
* More rain is forecast for Germany from Tuesday to Wednesday but with drier
weather from Thursday to Saturday.
* Prices as of 1610 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 206.00 -3.75 -1.79 195.25 5.51
London wheat 154.50 -2.30 -1.47 153.65 0.55
Paris maize 189.50 -2.50 -1.30 197.25 -3.93
Paris rape 468.75 -2.75 -0.58 421.50 11.21
CBOT wheat 614.25 -16.25 -2.58 671.25 -8.49
CBOT corn 523.75 -16.75 -3.10 654.75 -20.01
CBOT soybeans 1399.25 0.25 +0.02 1207.75 15.86
Crude oil 83.15 0.45 +0.54 98.83 -15.87
Euro/dlr 1.25 -0.02 -1.79 1.30 -3.70
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per
tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in
Amsterdam, editing by Anthony Deutsch and Jason Neely)