(Updates with price weakness in afternoon trade) HAMBURG, June 13 European milling wheat futures gave up earlier gains in late Wednesday trade as support from a cut in Australian crop forecasts was offset by an export-punishing rise in the euro and falls in Chicago soybean futures. * Europe's benchmark wheat, the Paris November milling wheat contract, was unchanged at 206.00 euros a tonne by 1615 GMT, moving in and out of positive territory in late business after touching 207.50 euros earlier in the day. * "We're not getting any support from Chicago and the euro is rising so we have to fall," a futures dealer said. * Soybeans dropped sharply in Chicago on liquidation linked to economic worries, while the euro rose to recover some of its recent losses, making euro-priced grain more expensive in dollar-priced export markets. * The Paris market was underpinned by buying interest around 205 euros, which already helped limit losses on Tuesday when the contract shed nearly 2 percent, traders said. * Losses for soybeans pushed European rapeseed lower, although rapeseed stayed underpinned by tight supply prospects. * Paris August rapeseed was down 3.25 euros or 0.69 percent at 465.75 euros a tonne. * European wheat markets had been supported earlier on Wednesday by a steep cut to the official forecast for the crop in Australia, which underlined production risks in the world's second-largest wheat exporter. * In exports, Algeria was holding a tender to buy milling wheat for shipment in July 15-31. * Traders said the shipping period was difficult for France as its harvest would be in progress, especially with current wet weather likely to exclude an early start to harvesting. * Cash brokers said prices in France's west-coast port of La Pallice were rising as it is in the only French region where harvesting would be early enough to provide new crop for Algeria's tender. * Farm office FranceAgriMer cut its forecast for French wheat exports outside the EU this season for the second straight month, putting them at 8.5 million tonnes. * But traders said the new figure appeared low given actual shipments, including a series of end-of-season loadings to Algeria. * There had been earlier market talk that the state buyer in Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, had tightened its tender requirement for moisture levels, which would be a handicap for France which is going through a wet spring. * GASC, however, said it had made no change to its moisture rule, adding it will next seek import shipments to arrive at the start of August. GERMANY * German prices were weaker as Paris fell from earlier gains, but with another poor harvest forecast helping to keep prices well over Paris levels. * Standard milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down one euro at 212 euros a tonne with buyers at around 210 euros. * Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg animal feed grains market near the Netherlands was again quoted over milling wheat, also down one euro at 229 euros a tonne for nearby delivery with buyers at around 228 euros. * The German Farm Cooperatives Association on Wednesday cut its forecast of the country's 2012 wheat harvest to 21.3 million tonnes from 22.0 million tonnes estimated in May as damage from the cold winter was worse than thought and dryness threatens part of the German crop. This will be 6.2 percent down on the weather-reduced 22.7 million tonnes of wheat Germany harvested in 2011. * "The crop outlook is not a disaster but not good," a German trader said. "Forecasts like the cooperatives are again helping to keep our prices well over the Paris market." * Another trader added: "The cut in the Australian crop forecast is supportive but the country still has a lot of old crop stocks to sell so we might not see all that much of an impact." * "The macro economic background is causing reserved trade. The Greek election on Sunday could bring the Greek euro membership to a head which would cause major turbulence in commodity and other markets." * The high feed wheat prices continue to underpin milling wheat prices, traders said. German flour mills are thought to have generally good supply cover up to the new crop. * Prices at 1615 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 206.00 0.00 +0.00 195.25 5.51 London wheat 155.00 1.00 +0.65 153.65 0.88 Paris maize 189.75 0.50 +0.26 197.25 -3.80 Paris rape 465.75 -3.25 -0.69 421.50 10.50 CBOT wheat 618.75 2.75 +0.45 671.25 -7.82 CBOT corn 519.75 -6.75 -1.28 654.75 -20.62 CBOT soybeans 1376.00 -25.25 -1.80 1207.75 13.93 Euro/dlr 1.2593 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Valerie Parent; Editing by James Jukwey and Alison Birrane)