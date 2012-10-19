PARIS, Oct 19 European wheat futures rose on Friday to a one-week high after traders said Ukraine would ban wheat exports from mid-November, taking one of the world's leading suppliers out of the market for the rest of the season. * Gains were moderate, however, as the move was not immediately confirmed by the authorities and with grain operators having already anticipated some form of export slowdown from Ukraine in view of its shrinking surplus. * Benchmark November milling wheat was up 2.75 euros or 1.06 percent at 262.50 euros a tonne by 1116 GMT. * Chicago December wheat was up 1.6 percent, after reaching a one-week high at $8.83-3/4. It had earlier traded flat to lower prior to the news from Ukraine. * Traders in Ukraine said on Friday that the agriculture ministry was banning wheat exports from after Nov. 15 in response to its weather-hit harvest. * "You saw the initial reaction of the market, it was higher, but we're off the highs so I don't think it's a surprise that there's some sort of restriction out of the Ukraine, the market has been anticipating this," said a European trader. * Grain operators have been expecting both Ukraine and neighbouring Russia to fade from export markets in the coming weeks after poor weather cut their harvest supply, whether through government measures or market forces. * Traders in Ukraine said the government maintained its target for 5 million tonnes of wheat exports in the 2012/13 season. * It was not clear if the export halt applied to new sales or shipments of existing contracts. Ukraine has already exported about 3.5 million tonnes of wheat this season. * "We were expecting indirect restrictions, a firm encouragement or an instruction perhaps. I'm not sure 'ban' is the right word," another trader said. * "The terms of this 'stop' need to be clarified. This can't be a 'ban' for a member of the WTO (World Trade Organisation). And is it really official?" * While Ukraine's limited export availability after this year's poor crop was priced in by the market, a swift move to halt exports could still support the western European market by underlining its current role as key supplier to importers around the Mediterranean. "If you remove this origin (Ukraine) at a time when Russia hasn't got anything left to sell either, this will have an effect on European wheat which will be left alone in export markets," another trader said. "There is of course South American competition but the quality of their harvests are not yet clear and their export surpluses are going to be reduced." * The news from Ukraine added to support for wheat markets from weather concerns related to dryness in wheat belts in the United States and Australia, also major exporters. * Prices as of 1116 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 262.50 2.75 +1.06 195.25 34.44 London wheat 203.50 2.10 +1.04 152.25 33.66 Paris maize 242.25 2.50 +1.04 196.75 23.13 Paris rape 481.75 4.50 +0.94 421.50 14.29 CBOT wheat 882.50 14.00 +1.61 652.75 35.20 CBOT corn 767.25 6.50 +0.85 646.60 18.66 CBOT soy 1552.75 7.25 +0.47 1198.50 29.56 Crude oil 92.07 -0.03 -0.03 98.83 -6.84 * Paris futures in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT futures in cents per bushel. (Reporting Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris and Sarah McFarlane in London, editing by William Hardy)