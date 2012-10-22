AMSTERDAM, Oct 22 European wheat futures tracked gains in U.S. prices to stay at one-week highs on Monday, but reaction to pre-weekend talk of an export ban by Ukraine had largely faded in a quiet start to the week's trading. * Benchmark November milling wheat was up 1.00 euro, or 0.38 percent, at 263.75 euros a tonne by 1130 GMT, matching a one-week high seen on Friday. * "We're following a technical rebound in Chicago," a futures dealer said, adding that recent liquidation by funds on the U.S. market appeared to be easing. * Wheat prices were supported on Friday by traders saying Ukraine would ban exports from mid-November in response to its weather-reduced harvest. * But this impetus had faded, with operators saying Ukraine's limited surplus was well priced in. * "There's no real surprise and despite the fact that, like with Russia, the term 'embargo' won't be used in order to comply (with) WTO (World Trade Organisation) rules, Ukraine will not be able to export what it doesn't have," grains consultancy Agritel said in a note. * "This doesn't change anything in supply fundamentals and the export potential of the Black Sea region won't be affected by any decision on a possible restriction." GERMANY * German prices were firmed by the rise in Paris and Chicago futures on Monday, with the positive export outlook also supportive. * Standard milling wheat for October delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 1 euro at 267.50 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 265.50 euros. * "The overall export outlook is positive although the firm trend in the euro is keeping German wheat a little bit too expensive on international markets," one German trader said. * "The crop outlook in Australia also remains poor which could also help push more demand to west Europe." * Traders were also expecting more milling wheat import demand in coming weeks and months from Britain after the poor British wheat harvest this summer. * German feed wheat prices remained close to milling wheat levels, because of expected tight feed grain supplies as a lower EU maize harvest looms and Black Sea feed grain exports sell out. * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale up 1 euro at 266 euros with buyers at around 263 euros. * Prices as of 1140 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 263.75 1.00 +0.38 195.25 35.08 London wheat 205.50 1.25 +0.61 153.65 33.75 Paris maize 243.00 1.25 +0.52 197.25 23.19 Paris rape 485.00 4.00 +0.83 421.50 15.07 CBOT wheat 880.00 7.50 +0.86 671.25 31.10 CBOT corn 764.50 3.00 +0.39 654.75 16.76 CBOT soybeans 1550.25 16.00 +1.04 1207.75 28.36 Crude oil 90.62 0.57 +0.63 98.83 -8.31 Euro/dlr 1.31 -0.03 -2.18 1.30 0.86 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam, editing by William Hardy)