(Updates prices) AMSTERDAM, Oct 22 European wheat futures tracked gains in U.S. prices to stay at one-week highs on Monday, but the rise was modest as reaction to pre-weekend talk of an export ban by Ukraine faded. * Benchmark November milling wheat was up 0.75 euros or 0.29 percent at 263.50 euros a tonne by 1613 GMT. * It earlier hit a new high in more than a week at 264.25 euros but stayed within a consolidation range. * "We're following a technical rebound in Chicago," a futures dealer said, adding recent liquidation by funds on the U.S. market appeared to be easing. * Wheat prices were supported on Friday by traders saying Ukraine would ban exports from mid-November in response to its weather-reduced harvest. * But this impetus had faded, with operators saying Ukraine's limited surplus was well priced in. * "What is needed for prices to take off again is a weather market in South America," one trader said. * Flooding has raised concerns about the quality of grain in Argentina, an issue which has already been cited by traders as a potential headache in exporting to major buyer Algeria. * Traders said that offers of European Union wheat in Iraq's latest wheat tender also confirmed brisk export activity. * In France, meanwhile, rain-slowed maize harvesting was causing concern about knock-on delays to sowing of winter grains. GERMANY * German prices firmed on the rise in Paris and Chicago futures on Monday, with the positive export outlook also supportive. * Standard milling wheat for October delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 0.5 euro at 267 euros a tonne, with buyers at around 265 euros. * "The overall export outlook is positive although the firm trend in the euro is keeping German wheat a little bit too expensive on international markets," one German trader said. * "The crop outlook in Australia also remains poor which could also help push more demand to west Europe." * Traders were also expecting more milling wheat import demand in coming weeks and months from Britain after the poor British wheat harvest this summer. * German feed wheat prices remained close to milling wheat levels, because of expected tight feed grain supplies as a lower EU maize harvest looms and Black Sea feed grain exports sell out. * Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale up 1 euro at 266 euros with buyers at around 263 euros. * Prices as of 1630 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 263.00 0.25 +0.10 195.25 34.70 London wheat 206.25 2.00 +0.98 153.65 34.23 Paris maize 244.00 2.25 +0.93 197.25 23.70 Paris rape 482.75 1.75 +0.36 421.50 14.53 CBOT wheat 879.50 7.00 +0.80 671.25 31.02 CBOT corn 764.50 3.00 +0.39 654.75 16.76 CBOT soybeans 1548.00 13.75 +0.90 1207.75 28.17 Crude oil 89.60 -0.45 -0.50 98.83 -9.34 Euro/dlr 1.31 -0.03 -2.24 1.30 0.80 * All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by James Jukwey)