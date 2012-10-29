PARIS, Oct 29 European wheat futures waned in
afternoon trade on Monday in sympathy with the drop on U.S.
markets, mainly in soybeans, but good export demand continued to
support prices, traders said.
* The EU market had risen slightly in morning trade, also in
the wake of U.S. markets. Markets would likely be hesitant and
lack a clear trend in the coming weeks, they noted.
* "We may need to wait for the U.S. elections and the next
USDA report (on Nov. 9) to see a more precise direction on the
market," one trader said.
* This week's activity will also be slowed down by a holiday
on Nov. 1 in many European countries.
* By 1640 GMT benchmark January on the Paris-based
European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> market was 1.25 euro
lower at 264.25 euros ($340) a tonne.
* Traders pegged the first support 260.00 euros.
* U.S. soybean futures fell nearly 2 percent on Monday, the
biggest daily slide in two weeks, on long liquidation tied to
improving weather outlooks in top producer Brazil and concerns
about Hurricane Sandy's impact on the U.S. financial sector.
* A fall of the euro on uncertainty over whether Greece can
agree to a deal on austerity and with no sign of when Spain
might request aid, provided support by potentially helping EU
grain exports.
* Exports continued at a good pace out of top exporter
France, with port data showed a continued flow of wheat towards
top client Algeria.
* "Ending stocks before the new harvest should be very
tight, mainly in the eight biggest exporting countries, which
points to a limited potential for a fall," French analyst
Agritel said in its weekly newsletter.
* The world's largest wheat exporting countries are
traditionally the United States, Canada, Australia, France,
Argentina, Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan.
* Traders noted some support from lower quality wheat
expected in South America.
* Heavy rains in southern Brazil threatened wheat output,
and top-producing state Rio Grande do Sul could lose around a
third of its crop just before harvest, a local official said on
Friday.
* The weekly U.S. crop progress report, normally released on
Monday afternoons was delayed as the federal government closes
down ahead of Hurricane Sandy, the Department of Agriculture
said, adding the rescheduled release time would be announced as
soon as offices reopen.
* Sandy is unlikely to have a direct impact on U.S. crops
although it may disrupt the transport of grain, analysts said.
* Russian agricultural analysts SovEcon said on Monday it
expected Russian grain exports to be weak in the coming months,
but shipments would continue as wheat buyers seek supplies to
make up for the expected ban on Ukrainian exports.
GERMAN WHEAT TO IRAN
* German prices lost earlier gains as Paris fell in
afternoon trade but with the positive export outlook still
supportive, traders said.
* Iran's state grains agency GTC has purchased at least
50,000 tonnes of German wheat for November/December shipment,
European traders said on Monday.
* Separately, a bulk carrier is currently loading about
60,000 tonnes of wheat in Hamburg for shipment to Iran as part
of previous sales this summer, a German trader
said.
* "The export outlook is positive following Ukraine's
announcement of its wheat export ban last week, and it seems
only a matter of time before Russia leaves the export market
too," the trader said.
* "EU wheat looks to be price-competitive and along with
Argentina, Canada and Australia is likely to take over the
export burden in the coming weeks and months from the Black Sea
region," he added.
* Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale unchanged at 268 euros a tonne with buyers
at around 266 euros.
* Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South
Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close
to milling wheat, up 2 euros at 267 euros with buyers at around
265 euros, on expectations of tighter feed grain supplies in
coming months as Black Sea region supplies sell out.
MAIZE AND RAPESEED
* The maize market was supported by rather disappointing
results from the harvest, mainly in southwestern France.
* "Overall, we peg the French crop at only 14.7 million
tonnes, below the 15 million tonnes previously hoped for," one
trader said.
* The French farm minister last forecast the grain maize
harvest at 15.1 million tonnes.
* Benchmark January was 0.2 percent down at 249.25
euros a tonne.
* Rapeseed futures tumbled in the wake of U.S. soybeans with
a tough exit from the front-month contract November closing on
Wednesday. Benchmark February was 1 percent lower at
481.00 euros a tonne while November fell 1.55 percent at
476.25 euros.
Prices at 1644 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 264.00 -1.50 -0.56 202.50 30.37
London wheat 211.00 0.00 +0.00 153.65 37.33
Paris maize 249.00 -0.75 -0.30 196.75 26.56
Paris rape 480.75 -5.00 -1.03 438.25 9.70
CBOT wheat 859.25 -4.50 -0.52 652.75 31.64
CBOT corn 736.75 -1.00 -0.14 646.60 13.94
CBOT soy 1526.75 -34.50 -2.21 1198.50 27.39
Crude oil 84.89 -1.39 -1.61 98.83 -14.11
Euro/dlr 1.29 0.02 +1.73 1.30 -0.46
* Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
($1 = 0.7749 euros)
(Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in
Hamburg; writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by William
Hardy)