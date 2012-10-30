(Updates prices)
PARIS, Oct 29 Western European wheat prices
edged lower in hesitant afternoon trade on Tuesday, still
supported by healthy export demand for EU wheat but a lack of
major news kept benchmark futures within their long-running
consolidation zone, traders said.
* On the Paris futures market, benchmark January milling
wheat was 0.50 euros or 0.2 percent at 262.50 euros a
tonne by 1654 GMT but still shy of resistance between 267 and
270 euros.
* Activity was restrained to some extent by disruption in
the United States as the giant storm Sandy hit land and kept
U.S. stock markets closed for a second day.
* "People are a bit hesitant in wheat," a futures dealer
said.
* "We've slipped back into a lethargic market after the
flurry of excitement last week over Ukraine," he said, referring
to Ukraine's announcement of a wheat export ban from
mid-November.
* In Chicago, U.S. soybean futures rallied on Tuesday, a day
after falling to the lowest levels in more than a week, buoyed
by bargain buying, firm cash markets and a softer dollar. Corn
clung to modest gains, following soy, while wheat was nearly
flat.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department postponed release of its
reports, including the widely followed weekly Crop Progress
report, because of Hurricane Sandy. A new schedule for
publication would be issued after USDA resumed normal
operations. Federal offices were closed on Monday and Tuesday.
* European prices were continuing to find fundamental
support from healthy export activity, as drought-affected Black
Sea producers faded from export markets, and from rain delays to
sowing in part of western Europe, traders said.
* French port data continued to show a steady flow of
cargoes towards Algeria, while Iranian interest
in European wheat was providing an extra export outlet.
* Tunisia's state grains agency issued a tender to buy
100,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat for Dec-Jan shipment,
traders said. The bidding deadline is on Wednesday.
GERMANY
* German prices were supported by the positive export
outlook, especially to Iran, coupled with low farmer selling,
but some early gains were given up as Paris prices pulled back,
traders said.
* Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale up one euro at 269 euros a tonne with
buyers at around 266 euros.
* "The good export outlook is underpinning with some pretty
large sales apparently undertaken to Iran recently," one trader
said. "Lack of selling is also supporting, buyers and sellers
are far apart in price ideas."
* Iran's state grains agency GTC has continued to discreetly
build its wheat stocks, purchasing at least 50,000 tonnes of
German wheat for November/December shipment, European traders
said on Monday.
* "There is belief that more than 50,000 tonnes has been
sold," another trader said. "At least two large trading houses
have apparently made multiple sales to Iran and are in the
process of covering shipments from German and the Baltic."
* Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South
Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale close
to milling wheat, up 1 euro at 268 euros with buyers at around
266 euros.
* Prices were supported by expectations of good feed wheat
demand as grain supplies from the Black Sea region sell out
after poor crops this summer.
* Front-month prices at 1702 GMT
Paris wheat 264.00 -0.25 -0.09 202.50 30.37
London wheat 211.00 1.00 +0.48 153.65 37.33
Paris maize 248.75 -1.25 -0.50 196.75 26.43
Paris rape 480.75 0.75 +0.16 438.25 9.70
CBOT wheat 857.75 -0.25 -0.03 652.75 31.41
CBOT corn 740.50 3.50 +0.47 646.60 14.52
CBOT soy 1541.50 14.25 +0.93 1198.50 28.62
Crude oil 85.88 0.34 +0.40 98.83 -13.10
Euro/dlr 1.30 0.03 +2.32 1.30 0.12
* Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in
pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris, Michael
Hogan in Hamburg, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by
William Hardy)