AMSTERDAN, Nov 1 European wheat futures edged
higher on Thursday in subdued trade as offices in many countries
in Europe including France, Italy and Spain were closed for All
Saints Day.
* Paris futures hovered below technical resistance,
supported by recent offtake on the physical market.
* Benchmark January milling wheat on the Paris
futures market traded up 2.75 euros or 1 percent at 269.25
euros ($350) a tonne.
* "There is resistance on January and March at 270 euros, if
we break above that, it will be very bullish. After that,
technically, the next resistance is at 300," said a Paris-based
broker.
* "The market increased on French, Russian and Romanian
wheat winning the GASC tender," the broker added.
* Egypt's state wheat buyer GASC bought 300,000 tonnes of
Romanian, Russian and French wheat for shipment Dec. 21-31, the
main government wheat buyer said on Wednesday. [ID: nL5E8LVD4K]
* Dealers said that they were surprised at the quantity of
wheat bought entirely for Dec. 21-31 shipment, after the
original tender had asked for bids over two separate shipment
periods including Jan. 1-10.
* "They clearly want to make sure they're well covered,"
said Wayne Bacon, president of grain trader Hammersmith
Marketing.
* SovEcon agricultural analysts cut their forecast for
Russia's 2012 wheat crop to 37.5 million tonnes from a previous
38 million tonnes to reflect weak harvest campaign data,
SovEcon's chief executive said on Thursday.
GERMANY
* German prices were supported by the positive export
outlook but with the public holiday in south German states and a
series of other European countries restraining business and
making prices sometimes difficult to assess.
* "Market participation is so thin that even small buy and
sell orders can cause prices to swing around today," one trader
said.
* Standard milling wheat for November delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale up 3 euros at 274 euros a tonne with buyers
at around 272 euros.
* "The overall export prospects look good with a large EU
sale made to Egypt on Wednesday and hopes for more sales to
countries like Iran in the coming months as Russia and Ukraine
pull out of export markets," another trader said.
* Iran's state grains agency GTC has continued to discreetly
build its wheat stocks, purchasing at least 50,000 tonnes of
German wheat for November/December shipment, European traders
said on Monday.
* Feed wheat for November-December delivery in the South
Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was again offered for sale
up 1 euro at 271 euros with buyers at around 269 euros
* "There is talk that no Black Sea wheat all was offered in
the Israeli tender on Wednesday which could illustrate the
increasingly tight feed grains market," the second trader said.
POLAND
* Polish wheat and corn prices have firmed in the last week
partly due to strong export demand.
* Export milling wheat prices rose by 20 to 30 zloty a tonne
(5-7 euros) to 1,015 - 1,020 zloty a tonne (246 - 247 euros)
delivered to Baltic Sea ports.
* "Some pretty large vessels are loading and exporters have
been paying a premium to get quantities they still require," one
Polish trader said. "The millers are still unwilling to match
the export prices and domestic milling prices are lower at
around 960-980 zloty (232 - 237 euro) a tonne delivered to
mills."
* "Feed wheat prices rose also but not so sharply due to the
good availability of corn from the new crop."
* Feed wheat was quoted close to milling wheat at 930-960
zloty a tonne (225-232 euros) delivered to feed works.
* Corn prices rose by 20-30 zloty (5-7 euros) to 920 zloty a
tonne (223 euros) delivered port silo despite expectations of a
large crop in Poland because of brisk export demand. For wet
corn, 600 zloty (145 euros) was paid delivered silo, a trader in
Warsaw said.
* Prices as of 1247 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 267.00 1.75 +0.66 195.25 36.75
London wheat 212.00 1.50 +0.71 153.65 37.98
Paris maize 249.00 1.25 +0.50 197.25 26.24
Paris rape 485.50 2.00 +0.41 421.50 15.18
CBOT wheat 872.00 7.50 +0.87 671.25 29.91
CBOT corn 762.00 6.25 +0.83 654.75 16.38
CBOT soybeans 1567.50 20.50 +1.33 1207.75 29.79
Crude oil 86.47 0.23 +0.27 98.83 -12.51
Euro/dlr 1.30 -0.04 -2.87 1.30 0.14
* All grain and oilseed prices for second position. Paris
futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per
tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane in London, Micehael Hogan in
Hamburg and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron
Henderson)