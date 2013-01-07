PARIS, Jan 7 European wheat futures rose slightly on Monday but were still near a six-month low hit in the previous session mainly prompted by a fall on U.S. markets due to fund liquidation. * Benchmark March milling wheat on the Paris futures market was 0.1 percent higher at 243.75 euros a tonne by 1227 GMT. On Friday the contract had hit 243.00 euros, a level last seen for the contract on July 6. * New crop contracts were lower with benchmark November down 0.3 percent at 219.00 euros a tonne. * "People are confused. Few of them had bet on such a wild drop in prices. The question now is whether funds will continue to pull out (of grains markets) to the benefit of stock markets," a Euronext trader said. * However, some considered that the risk of liquidation was waning and that the market should turn back to fundamental elements, although these are currently market by an overall improvement in South American crop conditions. * Volumes were higher than in the past days as operators returned to the market after a two-week break on the French cash market. * The market is also waiting for the U.S. government supply and demand report to be released on Friday, which will include the USDA's final crop production report for the 2012 U.S. soybean and corn harvest. Initial analysts' estimates show a slight increase in output. * "Trading is likely to be restrained this week ahead of the USDA world supply and demand report on Friday," a German trader said. "The change in release time means this report will be published at the end of the European business day so many people will not want to have uncovered risk on the table." * Reuters provisional data confirmed a heavy pace of French grain exports last month, with one million tonnes of soft wheat shipped out of French ports, up from 750,000 tonnes in December 2011. * However, overall French exports remained below last season, which could prompt farm office FranceAgriMer to cut its export forecast in its monthly estimates due on Wednesday below the 10 million tonnes seen in December, traders said. * The European Commission was due to publish the volume of weekly export licences granted in the last week of 2012 but the release may be delayed for technical reasons, an official said. GERMANY * German wheat was once more quoted at large premiums over Paris partly because of the good export outlook, with another ship loading German wheat for Iran providing the latest example. * Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 1 euro but well over Paris at 260 euros a tonne with buyers at around 258 euros, with prices adjusting to the late fall in Paris on Friday. * "The export outlook is positive for west Europe with Russia and Ukraine leaving the mainstream wheat export markets after their poor crops," one German trader said. "A 76,000 tonne deadweight bulk carrier is currently loading wheat in Rostock for Iran, providing the latest indication of robust German exports." * Deadweight is a ship's loading capacity. * There was also market talk that some EU consumers could be considering importing U.S. wheat. The EU has a quota for duty-free U.S. wheat imports which otherwise are blocked from coming to Europe by heavy customs duties. * Repeated demand and tight supplies again kept German feed wheat around the same level or even above milling prices. * Feed wheat for January-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale down 1 euro but above milling wheat at 269 euros a tonne with buyers at 266 euros. Prices at 1229 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2011 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 243.75 0.25 +0.10 195.25 24.84 Paris maize 235.50 -0.25 -0.11 197.25 19.39 Paris rape 450.50 3.25 +0.73 421.50 6.88 CBOT wheat 751.75 4.50 +0.60 652.75 15.17 CBOT corn 684.75 4.50 +0.66 646.60 5.90 CBOT soy 1376.50 9.25 +0.68 1198.50 14.85 WTI crude oil 92.70 -0.39 -0.42 98.83 -6.20 Euro/dlr 1.30 -0.02 -1.38 1.30 0.67 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by William Hardy)