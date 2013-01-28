(Updates with afternoon trading) Paris, Jan 28 European wheat prices were little changed on Monday, in keeping with hesitant trading in Chicago, as grain markets looked for global supply indications from weather reports. * European wheat remained underpinned by healthy export demand but the euro continued to curb prices, with the currency still in sight of an 11-month high against the dollar hit on Friday. * Benchmark March milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 0.25 euros or 0.10 percent at 247.50 euros ($330) a tonne by 1718 GMT. * It drew strength from a 1 percent rise in Chicago wheat on Friday, triggered by better-than-expected U.S. exports last week, although this rally petered out in tentative U.S. trading on Monday. * "The grains market is currently caught between confidence and scepticism," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. * Gains in prices are being marked by uncertainty over crop conditions in North and South America and whether this will allow an expected recovery in global supply after weather-hit harvests in the past year. * The market broadly expects large corn and soybean harvests in South America in the coming months but every twist in the weather is being scrutinised at a time of low global supply. * The outlook in the United States, meanwhile, is being clouded by a persisting drought that has parched winter wheat plants and could raise risks for spring-planted corn and soy. * Export demand continued to support EU prices. * "Export activity still looks strong in both Europe and the United States, a consequence of the absence of Black Sea countries from international markets to meet world demand that remains healthy," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. * Weekly EU export data on Thursday showed 364,000 tonnes of licences were awarded, slightly ahead of the average weekly volume so far this season of 360,000 tonnes. * U.S. figures on Friday showed wheat exports above trade expectations at 647,500 tonnes. * In Russia, wheat prices hit new highs last week, after a rise of 75 percent last year, due to tight supply and rising imports, a trader and analysts said on Monday. GERMANY * German wheat continued to retain large premiums over Paris partly because of continued expectations of high exports. * Standard milling wheat for February delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged but over Paris at 264 euros a tonne with buyers at around 263 euros. * "The market remains optimistic that exports will be high in the months before the new crop," one German trader said. "Britain is also likely to be a continued buyer in coming months after its poor harvest last year." * Continued demand and tight supplies once more kept German feed wheat around the same level or even above milling prices, a pattern seen in past months. * Feed wheat for February-March delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was offered for sale unchanged and above milling wheat at 270 euros a tonne with buyers at 268 euros. POLAND * Polish export wheat prices were slightly firmer in the past week as demand improved but slack interest from mills kept internal prices unchanged, traders said. * Wheat export prices rose 20 zloty (5 euros) in the last the week to between 1,070-1,080 zloty a tonne (256-258 euros a tonne) for February delivery to Baltic Sea ports. * Internal market milling wheat prices were little changed at around 1,030-1,050 zloty a tonne (246-251 euros) delivered to mill in February. * "Feed wheat is still in demand with prices at the same the level as milling wheat at of 1,030-1,050 zloty a tonne delivered to feed plants," a Polish trader said. * Prices as of 1718 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 247.50 0.25 +0.10 250.25 -1.10 London wheat 214.50 0.50 +0.23 210.25 2.02 Paris maize 237.25 0.25 +0.11 237.75 -0.21 Paris rape 480.00 4.00 +0.84 456.25 5.21 CBOT wheat 778.75 2.25 +0.29 778.00 0.10 CBOT corn 725.00 4.25 +0.59 698.25 3.83 CBOT soybeans 1445.00 4.00 +0.28 1418.75 1.85 Crude oil 96.26 0.38 +0.40 91.82 4.84 Euro/dlr 1.35 0.00 -0.07 1.30 3.82 * All contracts front month except second month for London wheat. Paris futures prices in euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris, and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Anthony Barker)