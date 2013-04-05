AMSTERDAM, April 5 European wheat futures edged down in light trade on Friday, with the market pausing for breath after a volatile week which saw prices sell off on an USDA stocks report and then rebound. * The old-crop benchmark, May, held steady as it continued to attract buyers amid concerns about tight end-of-season supply. * The May contract, the last one of the 2012/13 season that ends on June 30, was down 0.20 percent at 243.75 euros a tonne by 1150 GMT. * It had risen 10 euros from a low of 233.25 euros hit on Tuesday after a sell-off sparked by bearish U.S. grain stocks estimates on March 28, before the long Easter holiday weekend. * New-crop November edged down 0.50 euros or 0.23 percent to 215.00 euros. * "Wheat has recouped pretty much what it lost with the USDA report," a French dealer said, referring to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's quarterly stocks estimates. * "There is talk of people buying the May contract in order to go to delivery." * Brisk European wheat exports have drawn attention to low stocks in the region. The 468,000 tonnes of wheat export licences reported by the European Union on Thursday were higher than the previous week's volume and were again above the average weekly volume so far this season. * An unseasonable cold spell has created concern about yield prospects for the next crop, while also raising the risk that the harvest will be later than normal and force markets to rely for longer on dwindling old-crop supply. * Temperatures are forecast to stay below seasonal averages at least until early next week in the northern half of France that is home to its main winter crop belts. * Dealers were surprised, however, at the extent of the rebound in Paris prices after it had fallen less steeply than Chicago wheat and given multi-month lows this week for U.S. corn and soybeans. * Paris rapeseed futures fell to a three-week low as they remained under pressure from 10-month lows for U.S. soybeans, amid concerns that an outbreak of bird flu in China will cut animal-feed demand from the world's largest soybean importer. * May rapeseed was down 2.50 euros or 0.53 percent at 467.75 euros a tonne. It earlier dropped to 466.50 euros, a level last seen on March 20. * Prices at 1147 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 243.75 -0.50 -0.20 202.50 20.37 London wheat 200.00 0.50 +0.25 153.65 30.17 Paris maize 224.50 0.50 +0.22 196.75 14.10 Paris rape 467.50 -2.75 -0.58 438.25 6.67 CBOT wheat 691.75 -2.25 -0.32 652.75 5.97 CBOT corn 630.00 0.00 +0.00 646.60 -2.57 CBOT soy 1360.00 -12.00 -0.87 1198.50 13.48 Crude oil 93.05 -0.21 -0.23 98.83 -5.85 Euro/dlr 1.29 0.00 -0.05 1.30 -0.20 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; editing by Keiron Henderson)