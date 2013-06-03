PARIS, June 3 Benchmark European wheat futures rose further on Monday to their highest in more than two weeks, drawing impetus from export demand, technical trading and adverse weather on both sides of the Atlantic. * November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 3.50 euros or 1.70 percent at 209.50 euros ($270) a tonne by 1258 GMT, with a break of chart resistance at 208 euros adding momentum. * It earlier rose to 210.00 euros, its highest since May 16 and the next key resistance level. * Wheat found support in a weather rally for U.S. corn and soybeans as wet conditions in the U.S. Midwest continued to hamper sowing and intensify concerns about diminished harvest prospects. * Spillover support from corn and soybeans helped Chicago wheat shrug off background concerns about the consequences of a discovery of plants in Oregon from an unapproved strain of genetically modified wheat. * Flooding in central Europe and hot weather in parts of Russia were also reinforcing worries about weather risks to northern hemisphere crops. * "In Chicago you've got soybeans that are being bought as people think we might not be able to get all the crop planted," one French dealer said. "On the weather side there is also central Europe that is under water." * Heavy weekend rain in south Germany stopped shipping on the Rhine and Danube rivers, causing disruption to transport and causing flooding in parts of south Germany. * But no serious crop losses were expected and the arrival of hot, sunny weather from Tuesday was reassuring German operators. * "The market does not expect major damage to wheat from the flooding as rivers have burst their banks several times in the last ten years and the impact on the crop was not significant," another trader said. "More important is the start of the summer weather which is urgently needed." * Export news also buoyed European prices, with German wheat boosted by news of purchases by Iran and Saudi Arabia. * "Saudi Arabia made a large wheat buy of optional-origin but in the past a large part of Saudi tender purchases have been sourced in Germany," one trader said. * Iran, meanwhile, was reported by traders to have bought at least 200,000 tonnes of wheat from Germany and the Baltic countries for shipment in July, August and September. * On Germany's cash market, standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale up 5 euros a tonne at 215 euros a tonne with buyers at 213 euros. * Prices as of 1258 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 209.50 3.50 +1.70 250.25 -16.28 Paris maize 225.75 -1.00 -0.44 237.75 -5.05 Paris rape 439.75 3.00 +0.69 456.25 -3.62 CBOT wheat 711.75 6.25 +0.89 778.00 -8.52 CBOT corn 668.50 6.50 +0.98 698.25 -4.26 CBOT soy 1537.00 27.00 +1.79 1418.75 8.33 WTI crude oil 92.39 0.42 +0.46 91.82 0.62 Euro/dlr 1.30 0.00 +0.05 0.00 0.00 * Paris futures in euros per tonne, CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris, and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Keiron Henderson)