LONDON, June 4 Wheat prices in western Europe were lower on Tuesday, weighed by a setback in Chicago and an improved weather outlook in France and Germany, with markets taking a relaxed view of a shipping stop on the Rhine and Danube rivers.

* Benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was 1.00 euro or 0.5 percent lower at 206.75 euros ($270) a tonne by 1140 GMT.

* "The consolidation is not a surprise after hitting 210 euros on Monday, its highest level since mid-May," a trader said.

* Volumes on European milling wheat futures <0#BL2:> were thin, however, with traders awaiting results of Algeria's tender to buy wheat for shipment in August and September.

* "We'll look at how much, at what price Algeria buys," a trader said, noting that Algeria was coming back to the market for the second time in less than two weeks.

* Weather in France is expected to remain dry and sunny this week after cold and wet weather in the past weeks, but producers would need more to be fully reassured, traders said.

* Warmer summer weather was also forecast for Germany.

* "We have sunnier weather forecast at last in much of the country this week which will be what grain plants really need after the very cool and rainy weather in May," one trader said.

* Heavy weekend rain in south Germany stopped shipping on the Rhine and Danube rivers, causing disruption to transport and flooding in parts of south Germany. The Rhine could reopen to shipping on Thursday, authorities have not yet forecast when the Danube could reopen.

* "The grain market seems to be taking a pretty relaxed view of the river blockages," another trader said. "The Rhine is by far the more important river for freight but the return of dry weather means it looks like the Rhine will be opened pretty quickly around Thursday so transport could return to normal very rapidly."

* "The Danube is a major route for east European grain, especially maize, to the west but at this time of year volumes of old crop being moved from the east are relatively low. But we could see some shortages of Czech wheat if the Danube blockage continues beyond next week."

* Standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 1 euro at 212 euros a tonne with buyers at around 210 euros.

* Feed wheat futures in London were also lower with November off 0.75 pounds or 0.4 percent at 178.50 pounds a tonne. ($1 = 0.7675 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London, Valerie Parent in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by Keiron Henderson)