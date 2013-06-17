AMSTERDAM, June 17 European wheat futures <0#BL2:> fell on Monday, pressured by a fall on U.S. markets and a strong euro against the dollar making EU grains less competitive on world markets. * By 1145 GMT, benchmark November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was down 0.75 euro or 0.50 percent at 197.50 euros a tonne. * "The next support zone at 190 euros/tonne could be tested soon in a context of better weather conditions," French consultancy Agritel said in its weekly newsletter, pointing to high temperatures expected in coming days across Europe, although for a short period. * Chicago Board of Trade July wheat was 0.44 percent lower as the U.S. winter wheat harvest progressed in the southern Plains, boosting supplies amid weak demand. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture raised its estimate of the 2013 U.S. winter wheat harvest last week to 1.509 billion bushels, from 1.486 billion in May. * "Weather conditions are not ideal everywhere but for the moment there is no extreme crop condition in strategic regions that could threaten the world's supply and demand balance," one trader said. GERMANY * In Germany, prices were weakened by the drop in Paris with forecasts for hot sunny weather this week continuing to improve the German harvest outlook, traders said. * Standard new crop milling wheat for September delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale down 1 euro at 201 euros a tonne with buyers at around 200 euros. * "Buyers are often holding back as they do not want to purchase in a falling market," one German trader said. "The harvest picture in Germany is looking better and better with good wheat plant development in past weeks following the delays caused by the cold spring." * "With hot weather also forecast for this week in much of the country, people are getting more optimistic about the harvest in Germany this year, which is a weakening factor." * Old crop feed wheat continued to be in demand from compound feed makers. Old crop wheat for June/July delivery in the South Oldenburg market was quoted above milling wheat but little changed at 226-227 euros a tonne * Prices at 1230 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 195.25 -1.00 -0.51 202.50 -3.58 London wheat 160.00 -3.25 -1.99 153.65 4.13 Paris maize 216.25 -0.50 -0.23 196.75 9.91 Paris rape 414.75 -2.00 -0.48 438.25 -5.36 CBOT wheat 676.00 -4.75 -0.70 652.75 3.56 CBOT corn 653.50 -1.50 -0.23 646.60 1.07 CBOT soy 1503.00 -13.50 -0.89 1198.50 25.41 Crude oil 98.20 0.35 +0.36 98.83 -0.64 Euro/dlr 1.33 0.00 -0.08 1.30 2.93 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; editing by Jason Neely)