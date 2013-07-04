AMSTERDAM, July 4 European wheat futures rose on Thursday, with support from an upturn in export demand, but price movement was limited by a lack of direction from U.S. markets, which were closed for the Independence Day holiday. * November milling wheat on the Paris futures market was up 1.50 euros or 0.77 percent at 196.25 euros a tonne by 1245 GMT in thin volume of just 5,000 lots. * The benchmark contract was moving away from a one-year low of 192.50 euros set on Tuesday, but as in the previous session it stalled at a chart resistance zone around 196-197 euros, dealers said. * "We're lacking real drivers," one dealer said. "As soon as we have some buying interest, we get pressure from the maize market or from good weather that is helping harvesting." * The recent lows on wheat markets have spurred a series of purchases by importing countries this week, with crisis-hit Egypt returning to the market after a long absence and China snapping up large volumes of Australian and U.S. wheat. * "The lower price level appears to be luring in buyers - as in the case of China - which suggests that a price recovery is imminent," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. * Traders again reported Chinese interest in importing wheat, as it responds to a rain-damaged harvest, but no fresh deals were confirmed. * In a tender result, traders said on Thursday that Jordan had bought 100,000 tonnes of wheat, comprising 50,000 tonnes of Ukrainian and 50,000 tonnes of optional-origin wheat. * The rebound on wheat markets was modest given prospects for ample supply from this year's grain harvests. * The European Union on Thursday raised its forecasts for this year's wheat, barley and maize crops in the 28-member bloc. * Separately, the United Nations food agency increased its outlook for global wheat and maize production, and predicted lower and more stable prices in the season ahead. * Prices at 1242 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 196.00 1.25 +0.64 202.50 -3.21 Paris maize 220.75 0.00 +0.00 196.75 12.20 Paris rape 397.25 -1.00 -0.25 438.25 -9.36 Crude oil 100.79 -0.45 -0.44 98.83 1.98 Euro/dlr 1.29 -0.01 -0.69 1.30 -0.30 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris and Ivana Sekularac in Amsterdam; Editing by Anthony Barker)