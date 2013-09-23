PARIS, Sept 23 European milling wheat prices were slightly higher on Monday, supported by some demand from feed makers, but the rise was capped by the euro's strength against the dollar and a lack of new fundamentals to give the market a clear trend. * Paris-based November milling wheat rose 0.25 euro or 0.1 percent to 186.00 euros ($250) a tonne, although remaining within a week-long, narrow range of 184 to 186 euros and above a support level of 185 euros. * Traders stressed that the rise of the euro against the dollar over the past week had made French grains barely competitive on international markets. * "With a euro at $1.35, we are too expensive to export," one French trader said. * France has granted permits allowing the use of frozen assets of Syrian banks to pay exporters for food shipments as part of a European Union system that allows the funds to be used for humanitarian purposes, a spokeswoman at the French trade ministry said. * Feed wheat futures in London were slightly lower, with November off 0.4 percent at 151.10 pounds ($240) a tonne. * Dealers said the decline in prices partly reflected a stronger pound against the euro. * They noted that favourable weather had allowed wheat plantings to progress during the past few days. * "Warm sunny September weather across the UK this week has assisted field work, with combines finishing late crops and new crop wheat being planted," merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a market note. Prices at 1345 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 186.00 0.25 +0.13 250.25 -25.67 Paris maize 165.75 -0.75 -0.45 237.75 -30.28 Paris rape 359.50 -3.50 -0.96 456.25 -21.21 CBOT corn 450.50 -0.50 -0.11 698.25 -35.48 CBOT soy 1311.50 -3.75 -0.29 1418.75 -7.56 #VALUE WTI crude oil 103.60 -1.15 -1.10 91.82 12.83 Euro/dlr 1.35 0.00 -0.12 0.00 0.00 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. ($1 = 0.7402 euros) ($1 = 0.6250 British pounds) (Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Nigel Hunt in London, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jane Baird)