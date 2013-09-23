PARIS, Sept 23 European milling wheat prices were slightly
higher on Monday, supported by some demand from feed makers, but the rise was
capped by the euro's strength against the dollar and a lack of new fundamentals
to give the market a clear trend.
* Paris-based November milling wheat rose 0.25 euro or 0.1 percent
to 186.00 euros ($250) a tonne, although remaining within a week-long, narrow
range of 184 to 186 euros and above a support level of 185 euros.
* Traders stressed that the rise of the euro against the dollar over the
past week had made French grains barely competitive on international markets.
* "With a euro at $1.35, we are too expensive to export," one French trader
said.
* France has granted permits allowing the use of frozen assets of Syrian
banks to pay exporters for food shipments as part of a European Union system
that allows the funds to be used for humanitarian purposes, a spokeswoman at the
French trade ministry said.
* Feed wheat futures in London were slightly lower, with November
off 0.4 percent at 151.10 pounds ($240) a tonne.
* Dealers said the decline in prices partly reflected a stronger pound
against the euro.
* They noted that favourable weather had allowed wheat plantings to progress
during the past few days.
* "Warm sunny September weather across the UK this week has assisted field
work, with combines finishing late crops and new crop wheat being planted,"
merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a market note.
Prices at 1345 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 186.00 0.25 +0.13 250.25 -25.67
Paris maize 165.75 -0.75 -0.45 237.75 -30.28
Paris rape 359.50 -3.50 -0.96 456.25 -21.21
CBOT corn 450.50 -0.50 -0.11 698.25 -35.48
CBOT soy 1311.50 -3.75 -0.29 1418.75 -7.56
#VALUE
WTI crude oil 103.60 -1.15 -1.10 91.82 12.83
Euro/dlr 1.35 0.00 -0.12 0.00 0.00
* CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in
euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel.
($1 = 0.7402 euros)
($1 = 0.6250 British pounds)
(Reporting by Valerie Parent in Paris and Nigel Hunt in London, writing by
Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by Jane Baird)