PARIS, Sept 26 European wheat futures retreated from a
three-week high on Thursday as dealers said a rally this week and strength in
the euro were straining export competitiveness.
* November milling wheat on the Paris Euronext market was 0.75
euros, or 0.4 percent, lower at 190 euros a tonne by 1248 GMT. It rose to 191.25
euros earlier in the session, its highest level since Sept. 3.
* Wheat markets have rallied this week, led by Chicago, as brisk U.S.
exports and worries that frost could damage crops in Argentina have suggested a
tightening global supply balance.
* But estimates by farmers that Argentina's harvest could still surpass last
year's eased concerns about frost damage, encouraging Chicago wheat to
consolidate below a one-month high struck on Wednesday.
* In Paris, a steady euro, trading around $1.35 to stay within range of last
week's seven-month high, was making euro zone wheat less competitive
against its key Black Sea export rivals.
* "The benchmark for European wheat is not Argentine wheat, it's the Black
Sea," a French trader said. "If we want to be in contention against them with a
euro at $1.35, we can't stay at 190 euros a tonne."
* Weekly European Union export data later on Thursday will give a fresh
indication of demand. Wheat export licences are running well ahead of last
year's pace, but French operators caution that France's share is smaller than
usual.
* "We need new export business in order to clear our export surplus," the
trader said.
* Prices as of 1248 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move
Paris wheat 190.00 -0.75 -0.39
Paris maize 168.25 0.00 +0.00
Paris rape 363.75 -1.25 -0.34
CBOT wheat 672.50 2.00 +0.30
CBOT corn 452.75 -2.00 -0.44
CBOT soy 1316.25 -5.50 -0.42
WTI crude oil 103.07 0.41 +0.40
Euro/dlr 1.35 -0.24
* CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel,
Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil
in dollars per barrel.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz; Editing by David Goodman)