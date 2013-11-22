PARIS, Nov 22 European wheat futures were little changed in afternoon trade on Friday, as the market paused after reaching a new five-month high on strong export demand. * Paris futures struck a five-month high on Thursday and the export rally continued in morning trade on Friday as front-month prices breached a longstanding resistance zone. * But profit-taking on the front-month helped erase gains and bring prices back into their recent consolidation range, dealers said. * January milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market was down 0.25 euro or 0.1 percent at 206.50 euros ($280) a tonne at 1507 GMT. It earlier rose to 208.00 euros, a highest price on the contract since June 4. * "We've still got good demand in the market," one futures dealer said. "But there wasn't much volume in the futures rally and people are selling to take profits on the spread between the January and March contracts." * The front-month contract has outperformed further-away delivery months this week, leading some operators to book profits on January. * The fact a key resistance zone between 206 and 207 euros on price charts had only been surpassed in light volumes signalled that the market did not see a trend change, dealers said. * High demand for western European wheat at a time of fading competition from Black Sea origins has underpinned prices. * European Union data on Thursday showed 581,000 tonnes of soft wheat export licences were awarded this week, keeping the EU on course for a record volume this season. * Interest from Morocco, which is set to suspend import duties on wheat from January, was bringing fresh demand for French wheat, traders said. * The bullish context led the French market to shrug off a setback in Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer. * After turning down several offers of French wheat to buy Russian wheat on Tuesday, Egyptian state buyer GASC warned that French prices were too high. * Traders said GASC was reacting to a run-up in prices to ship grain from Dunkirk, one of the most competitive French ports for exporting grain to Egypt, but had few alternatives to French wheat in the near term. * At the same time, France's need to sell to Egypt to shift its large export surplus this season could curb prices. * "We can't let prices rise too much compared to U.S. wheat, we need to be able to match their prices including freight," another dealer said. * Wheat futures in Chicago edged higher on Friday, holding close to a one-week high, with support from larger-than-expected weekly U.S. exports as well as worries about weather-affected harvests in Argentina and Australia. * Prices as of 1507 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 206.50 -0.25 -0.12 250.25 -17.48 Paris maize 177.00 -0.50 -0.28 237.75 -25.55 Paris rape 377.75 -1.25 -0.33 456.25 -17.21 CBOT wheat 651.25 2.50 +0.39 778.00 -16.29 CBOT corn 427.00 4.00 +0.95 698.25 -38.85 CBOT soy 1302.75 11.25 +0.87 1418.75 -8.18 WTI crude oil 94.26 -1.18 -1.24 91.82 2.66 Euro/dlr 1.35 +0.38 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Evans)