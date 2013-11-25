PARIS, Nov 22 Paris wheat futures struck a five-month high for the third straight session on Monday as healthy export demand continued to buoy the European market. * Slow selling by producers in France was also fuelling the rally, pushing up near-term prices more than deferred contracts. * But the fact a key resistance level at 206-207 euros had only been breached in light volumes and not yet at a daily close showed prices were still testing a recent range, dealers said. * January milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market was up 1.00 euro or 0.5 percent at 207.50 euros ($280) a tonne at 1633 GMT. It earlier rose to 208.25 euros, the highest price on the contract since June 4. * "Supported by good export momentum, the European wheat market is trying to move upwards out of the channel between 200 and 208 euros in which it has been trading for the past month on Euronext," grains consultancy Agritel said in a note. * "With the drying up of Black Sea supply expected after January, French wheat remains well placed to win sales to Egypt and also to Morocco, which will be opening its doors with the suspension of its import tax from Jan. 1 to April 30," Agritel said. * Although the French market had shrugged off a setback in the most recent tender by Egypt, which opted for Russian wheat, traders said it was watching U.S. competition and further price gains would depend on how demand held up. * Wheat futures in Chicago also rose on Monday, reaching a two-week high with support from weather concerns in Argentina and Australia that could divert demand towards U.S. wheat. But weekly U.S. export inspections for wheat later came in at the low end of expectations. * Traders also reported on Monday that Iranian private buyers were inquiring about booking around 300,000 tonnes or more of milling wheat, in a sign a weekend agreement over Iran's nuclear programme could ease difficulties in financing import deals. * But traders cautioned that it may take some time for financing to become viable again for private importers in Iran. The country's state buyer has bought a large amount of EU wheat in the past year, notably from Germany and the Baltic countries. GERMANY * German wheat premiums were little changed but with a large gap between buyers and sellers continuing. * Standard new crop milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at 3.5 euros over the Paris March contract, but buyers were seeking 1.5 euros over the contract or less. * "There is continued optimism about new export sales but until new sales are agreed there is a difference of opinion, with some consumers wanting more than hope to justify high prices," a trader said. POLAND * Polish prices were pushed higher in the last week by a lack of farmer selling, export optimism and feed wheat demand. * Polish milling wheat rose by 10 zloty a tonne (2 euros) in the last week to 770 to 810 zloty a tonne (183.5 to 193 euros) for prompt delivery to mills. Export prices for January deliveries to Polish ports rose by the same level to 810 zloty. * "Farmers are still reluctant sellers at current price levels and are starting to wind down business before Christmas," one Polish trader said. "Exports are going well with the focus on executing previous contracts." * Official export figures show that between July 1 and Oct. 31 this year, Poland exported 126,000 tonnes of wheat to Saudi Arabia and 85,000 tonnes to Algeria, one trader said. * Prices as of 1633 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 207.50 1.00 +0.48 250.25 -17.08 Paris maize 176.25 -0.25 -0.14 237.75 -25.87 Paris rape 376.00 -2.00 -0.53 456.25 -17.59 CBOT wheat 651.25 1.75 +0.27 778.00 -16.29 CBOT corn 430.00 7.75 +1.84 698.25 -38.42 CBOT soy 1310.75 -8.75 -0.66 1418.75 -7.61 WTI crude oil 93.98 -0.86 -0.91 91.82 2.35 Euro/dlr 1.35 -0.46 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. ($1 = 0.7404 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent, and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Pravin Char)