LONDON Nov 26 Wheat prices in western Europe
fell on Tuesday, retreating from a five-month high set the
previous day and tracking a similar setback in Chicago.
* The rise of the euro against the dollar, making European
grains less competitive on world markets, was also weighing on
prices.
* "Some are booking their profit after the recent rises, the
euro is high and we see a fall in Chicago," a trader said.
* January milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext
market was down 1.00 euro or 0.5 percent at 206.25 euros a tonne
at 1625 GMT. It hit a five-month high of 208.25 euros on Monday.
* Dealers said the market remained underpinned by strong
export demand and the slow pace of farmer sales.
* Heavy rains have disrupted the sowing of winter wheat in
France, raising concerns of losses in planned area.
* As of Monday last week, farmers had sown soft wheat on 88
percent of the planned area, up slightly from 84 percent the
previous week and below the year-earlier level of 92 percent,
the FranceAgriMer data showed.
* Traders also said that Morocco was in the market to buy
wheat with a higher level of protein than the one it buys from
its regular supplier France.
* Feed wheat futures in London were also lower with May
off 1.50 pounds or 0.9 percent at 166.50.
* Dealers said trade was slow, hurt partly by a sharp drop
in domestic production this year. Britain harvested its smallest
wheat crop in more than a decade this summer.
* Production is, however, expected to rebound next summer
with plantings set to rise following much more favourable autumn
sowing conditions.
* "Overall, the UK crop size this season isn't helping
liquidity but with drier weather, next year's crop is increasing
as more wheat is being planted," Frontier Agriculture said in a
daily market update.
* German premiums were lower in generally quiet trade.
* Standard new crop milling wheat for January delivery in
Hamburg was offered for sale at 3 euros over the Paris March
contract, down 0.5 euro. Buyers were seeking 2 euros
over Paris.
* "Domestic consumers seem to have generally good supply
cover up to the new year which is keeping business quiet," one
German trader said. "But there are hopes that we will see more
export sales in the near future, especially if the western
sanctions against Iran are relaxed quickly and Iran's wheat
purchasing is made easier."
* "Iran is traditionally a good customer for German wheat
and Germany would have a good chance of new business if Iran
gets quick access to international banks again for normal trade
finance," the trader added.
