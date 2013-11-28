PARIS Nov 28 Western European wheat markets
were little changed on Thursday as a U.S. holiday closure
encouraged prices to consolidate and operators weighed brisk
recent exports against signs that European wheat was becoming
less competitive.
* Chicago grain futures, the global price benchmark, did not
trade in view of the Thanksgiving holiday and will only reopen
for a short session on Friday.
* January milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext
market was up 0.25 euros, or 0.1 percent, at 207.75 euros a
tonne at 1631 GMT.
* The contract remained close to a five-month high of 208.25
euros struck on Monday, reflecting bullish export news, but
lacked fresh impetus to break clear of chart resistance around
207 euros.
* An official estimate of the Argentine wheat crop on
Thursday at 8.5 million tonnes, below the volume seen by some
private forecasters, provided support as it confirmed poor
harvest prospects that should cut Argentine export supply and
shift demand to other exporters like the United States and the
European Union.
* The EU awarded 577,000 tonnes of weekly soft wheat export
licences, official data showed on Thursday. This put the volume
so far in 2013/14 more than 50 percent above the year-ago level
and kept the EU on course for a record total this season.
* This came after French wheat clinched a sale of 60,000
tonnes to Egypt's state buyer in a tender on Wednesday.
* Brokers said the sale widened the premium on Thursday for
cash prices at the port of Dunkirk, which is able to load in one
go panamax vessels for Egypt, compared to Rouen, a shallower
inland port that cannot fully load such volumes.
* But export sentiment was tempered by the modest volume
bought by Egypt's GASC and the fact there were cheaper offers of
U.S. and Romanian wheat, turned down by GASC as they did not
meet the tender terms.
* "The offers by exporters reminded observers that U.S.
wheat is competitive on the international market," Arnaud
Saulais of Starsupply Commodity Brokers said in a note.
* Jordan's decision on Thursday to cancel a wheat import
tender for the second time in a row, with the country reportedly
viewing offers as too high, also showed the recent rally in
international prices could curb demand.
* In Germany, traders were also concerned about prospects
for new sales, despite strong current shipments that were
underpinning prices.
* "The general export outlook remains positive, with crop
problems in the Black Sea, Australia and Argentina reducing
competition, but the market is seeking signs of fresh export
sales," one German trader said. "There is a brisk loading
programme in German ports but this is old business already in
exporters' books."
* "It was encouraging that German wheat was offered in
Egypt's tender on Wednesday although it was too expensive for a
realistic chance. New sales to Iran also look
highly possible when sanctions are suspended in the coming
weeks," the trader said.
* Standard new crop milling wheat for January delivery in
Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 3 euros over the Paris
March contract with buyers seeking 2 euros over Paris.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris, and
Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Anthony Barker)