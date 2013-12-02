PARIS, Dec 2 Benchmark European wheat futures rose to their highest in at least six months on Monday as healthy export demand continued to buoy the market. * A rise in U.S. wheat to the highest level in almost a month also lent support to the rally in Europe. * March milling wheat, the most traded contract on the Euronext market, set a six-month high at 209.25 euros ($280) a tonne, a level last reached on June 3. At 1456 GMT, it was up 2 euros or 1 percent at 209 euros. * January rose as high as 212.5 euros, the highest on the contract since May 3, fuelled by the breaching of resistance at 210 euros. * "Declining availability of Black Sea origins, coupled with an Argentine harvest that is set to come in below 10 million tonnes, is leading to tension on the international market, with Europe and the United States left as the main suppliers," French consultancy Agritel said in a note. * An official estimate of the Argentine wheat crop on Thursday at 8.5 million tonnes, below the volume seen by some private forecasters, confirmed poor harvest prospects that should cut Argentine supply and shift demand to U.S. and European Union wheat. * Weekly EU data continues to suggest strong export demand. The 28-country bloc awarded 577,000 tonnes of soft wheat export licences last week. This put the volume so far in 2013/14 more than 50 percent above the year-ago level and kept the EU on course for a record total this season. * French traders are expecting good demand to continue despite the run-up in prices as major importers in north Africa and the Middle East have few short-term alternatives. * The bullish export context has encouraged the market to shrug off rising supply in Europe and world wide. * After the International Grains Council on Thursday increased its outlook for global wheat production, contributing to a projected rise in ending stocks, the European Commission on Monday raised its estimate of the EU's 2013 common wheat crop to 134.2 million tonnes from 133.5 million. * Feed wheat futures in London were also higher, but gains were capped by the strength of sterling. * Sterling hit a five-year high on a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Monday, as stronger-than-forecast manufacturing data underpinned expectations thatUK interest rates will rise soon. [ID: nL5N0JH1U2] * May feed wheat rose 0.50 pounds or 0.3 percent to 168.25 pounds ($280) a tonne. * Crop consultants ADAS estimated in a report that 94 percent of the intended harvest area for wheat in Britain had been planted as of the end of November. * "Mild weather and adequate rainfall encouraged rapid germination and strong early growth and the majority of winter cereals and winter oilseed rape are in good condition going into winter," the report said. * Prices as of 1455 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2012 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 211.75 2.00 +0.95 250.25 -15.38 Paris maize 179.00 1.25 +0.70 237.75 -24.71 Paris rape 376.50 -1.50 -0.40 456.25 -17.48 CBOT wheat 657.25 2.25 +0.34 778.00 -15.52 CBOT corn 421.00 5.75 +1.38 698.25 -39.71 CBOT soy 1327.00 -9.50 -0.71 1418.75 -6.47 WTI crude oil 93.34 0.62 +0.67 91.82 1.66 Euro/dlr 1.35 -0.29 * CBOT futures prices are in cents per bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne, WTI crude oil in dollars per barrel. ($1 = 0.7345 euros) ($1 = 0.6105 British pounds) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Nigel Hunt in London; Editing by Louise Ireland)