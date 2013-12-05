PARIS Dec 5 Paris wheat futures fell on
Thursday as weaker U.S. prices encouraged consolidation on the
European market after an export rally had taken it to a near
seven-month high the previous day.
* Chicago wheat fell for a second day to hit a one-week low
as slow weekly U.S. exports added to bearish sentiment created
by a much bigger-than-expected official estimate of the Canadian
wheat harvest on Wednesday.
* Paris futures were also curbed by chart resistance at 211
euros, after the benchmark March milling wheat contract
hit a high of 211.25 euros on Wednesday.
* On Thursday, the contract settled 1.75 euros or 0.8
percent lower at 208.00 euros a tonne.
* "After gaining 4 percent in a week, the market is taking a
break," one Euronext dealer said. "The 211 euro target was
reached and operators think at this level it makes sense to book
some profits."
* A one-month high for the euro against the dollar, as some
investors were disappointed the European Central Bank did not
announce more aggressive monetary easing measures, also curbed
Paris prices. A stronger euro makes grain from exporters like
France and Germany more expensive overseas.
* But prices should remain well supported given vigorous
export demand for European wheat, as well as the scope for
industrial buyers to take advantage of any price drop to cover
their needs, dealers said.
* The European Union reported 572,000 tonnes of wheat export
licences this week, keeping the 28-country bloc on course for a
record volume over the 2013/14 season.
* Traders said Algeria bought around 300,000 tonnes of
milling wheat in a tender this week for January shipment, much
more than initially reported on Wednesday.
* Traders also reported that Egyptian state buyer GASC had
cancelled a purchase of 60,000 tonnes of Romanian wheat in a
tender on Tuesday due to a problem with the documents submitted
by the seller. GASC declined to comment.
* After French wheat missed out in Tuesday's tender to the
cheaper offer of Romanian wheat, the news raised the prospect
that GASC would tender again within days.
* In Morocco, private buyers booked about 500,000 tonnes of
mostly French wheat in the past three weeks, traders said, as
they aim to bring in cargoes when an import tariff is suspended
in January.
* In another sign of strong demand for EU wheat, Iran's
state grains agency GTC has bought at least 300,000 tonnes of
milling wheat in the past three weeks, with German and Polish
wheat among the possible origins, traders said.
* The bullish export context kept German wheat premiums
stable in the face of falling international markets.
* Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was
offered for sale unchanged at 3 euros over the Paris March
contract with buyers offering about 2 euros over Paris.
* "Export optimism remains a major factor underpinning
prices with the Black Sea region increasingly expected to be out
of the export market," one German trader said.
(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz in Paris, and
Michael Hogan in Hamburg; editing by David Evans)