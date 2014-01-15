HAMBURG, Jan 15 European benchmark wheat futures in Paris edged higher on Wednesday, continuing a rebound after a sharp price drop late last week attracted fresh demand, traders said. * Paris March milling wheat was up 0.25 euro or 0.1 percent at 195.25 euros a tonne by 1451 GMT. The contract had fallen to 192.50 euros on Friday, its lowest level since Oct. 3, because of fears of large global supplies. * But bearish wheat inventory news and a weak trend in U.S. wheat futures on Wednesday capped gains. * French farm agency FranceAgriMer raised its estimate of France's soft wheat stocks at the end of the 2013/2014 season by 300,000 tonnes to 2.7 million tonnes after reducing its forecast of exports outside the EU on lower prospects for sales to top importer Egypt due to stiff competition. * The agency now pegs French wheat shipments outside the EU at 11.5 million tonnes this season, against 11.8 million estimated last month. They would still be 16 percent higher than in 2012/2013. * Paris rapeseed futures also rose with front-month February up 0.8 percent at 364.75 euros a tonne, boosted by a rally in Chicago soybeans sparked by strong export demand and concern about poor weather in South American soybean regions. GERMANY * German wheat premiums were stable with positive export prospects and a brisk ship loading programme in German ports continuing to hold prices over Paris levels. * Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 4 euros over the Paris March contract with buyers at about 3 euros over Paris. * "There is a busy ship loading programme in Hamburg and Rostock which will last for the rest of January and perhaps to the end of February and early March," one German trader said. * "This involves old export sales being processed but there are also expectations of more exports as the Black Sea sells out its export supplies." * Prices at 1451 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move Paris wheat 195.25 0.25 +0.13 Paris maize 173.50 1.00 +0.58 Paris rape 365.00 3.25 +0.90 Euro/dlr 1.3595 * Paris futures in euros per tonne. (Reporting by Michael Hogan and Valerie Parent; Editing by Anthony Barker)