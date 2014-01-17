PARIS Jan 17 European wheat futures hovered near a three-month low on Friday as positive reaction to a sale of French wheat to Egypt was tempered by stiff price competition from rival exporters.

* The state buyer in Egypt, the world's top wheat importer, booked 120,000 tonnes of French wheat in a tender on Thursday, in which it also purchased a cargo each of Russian, Ukrainian and U.S. wheat.

* The deal was welcomed by French exporters who have been worried by a slow pace of sales to Egypt, but the range of origins offered in the keenly contested tender suggested France still faced strong competition.

* "We're seeing a good export pace and the European Union export licences are showing that week after week," one dealer said. "But if we want to meet forecasts and export up to the end of the season, our prices will have to be competitive."

* March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market edged down 0.50 euros or 0.3 percent to 192.00 euros a tonne by 1534 GMT, close to Thursday's low of 191.25 euros, a level previously touched on Oct. 2.

* "There is very little support on offer for European wheat values. French wheat exports continue to face stiff competition from the Black Sea," David Sheppard, managing director of UK grain merchant Gleadell, said in a market note.

* May feed wheat futures on London-based Liffe fell 1.40 pounds or 0.9 percent to 155.00 pounds a tonne, to equal its contract low.

* The trend in Paris was in step with a subdued U.S. market, where Egypt's second purchase of U.S. wheat in a week was overshadowed by ample global supply and export competition.

* However, weekly EU export data on Thursday showing the third-largest award of soft wheat export licences so far this season, at 810,000 tonnes, indicated that overall EU volumes remained healthy.

* High EU volumes coupled with an busy loading programme at German ports underpinned prices in Germany.

* Traders said on Friday that about 250,000 tonnes of German wheat will be shipped to Iran this month, showing that a large Iranian purchase of Baltic Sea region wheat reported in December will be sourced in Germany.

* "I estimate that about 650,000 tonnes of wheat will be loaded in German ports in January and possibly early February which is a very large export programme," one German trader said. "The main destinations are Iran with 250,000 tonnes and Saudi Arabia with 190,000 tonnes, along with other destinations such as Morocco, Kenya and possibly South Africa."

* German traders were also upbeat about fresh export sales.

* "There is also market talk that 30,000 tonnes of German wheat may have been sold to Libya for late January shipment, illustrating the attraction of German wheat in the Middle East," another trader said.

* Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale unchanged at 4 euros over the Paris March contract. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris, Nigel Hunt in London and Michael Hogan in Hamburg; Editing by Anthony Barker)