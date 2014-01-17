PARIS Jan 17 European wheat futures hovered
near a three-month low on Friday as positive reaction to a sale
of French wheat to Egypt was tempered by stiff price competition
from rival exporters.
* The state buyer in Egypt, the world's top wheat importer,
booked 120,000 tonnes of French wheat in a tender on Thursday,
in which it also purchased a cargo each of Russian, Ukrainian
and U.S. wheat.
* The deal was welcomed by French exporters who have been
worried by a slow pace of sales to Egypt, but the range of
origins offered in the keenly contested tender suggested France
still faced strong competition.
* "We're seeing a good export pace and the European Union
export licences are showing that week after week," one dealer
said. "But if we want to meet forecasts and export up to the end
of the season, our prices will have to be competitive."
* March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext
market edged down 0.50 euros or 0.3 percent to 192.00 euros a
tonne by 1534 GMT, close to Thursday's low of 191.25 euros, a
level previously touched on Oct. 2.
* "There is very little support on offer for European wheat
values. French wheat exports continue to face stiff competition
from the Black Sea," David Sheppard, managing director of UK
grain merchant Gleadell, said in a market note.
* May feed wheat futures on London-based Liffe fell
1.40 pounds or 0.9 percent to 155.00 pounds a tonne, to equal
its contract low.
* The trend in Paris was in step with a subdued U.S. market,
where Egypt's second purchase of U.S. wheat in a week was
overshadowed by ample global supply and export competition.
* However, weekly EU export data on Thursday showing the
third-largest award of soft wheat export licences so far this
season, at 810,000 tonnes, indicated that overall EU volumes
remained healthy.
* High EU volumes coupled with an busy loading programme at
German ports underpinned prices in Germany.
* Traders said on Friday that about 250,000 tonnes of German
wheat will be shipped to Iran this month, showing that a large
Iranian purchase of Baltic Sea region wheat reported in December
will be sourced in Germany.
* "I estimate that about 650,000 tonnes of wheat will be
loaded in German ports in January and possibly early February
which is a very large export programme," one German trader said.
"The main destinations are Iran with 250,000 tonnes and Saudi
Arabia with 190,000 tonnes, along with other destinations such
as Morocco, Kenya and possibly South Africa."
* German traders were also upbeat about fresh export sales.
* "There is also market talk that 30,000 tonnes of German
wheat may have been sold to Libya for late January shipment,
illustrating the attraction of German wheat in the Middle East,"
another trader said.
* Standard milling wheat for January delivery in Hamburg
was offered for sale unchanged at 4 euros over the Paris March
contract.
