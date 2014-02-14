LONDON Feb 14 Wheat prices in western Europe were higher on Friday, tracking a similar advance in Chicago, with Paris futures climbing to a one-month high and breaches of chart resistance levels adding momentum.

* March milling wheat on the Paris-based Euronext market was up 1.50 euros or 0.8 percent at 198.00 euros ($270) a tonne at 1640 GMT. It earlier reached 198.50 euros, its highest since Jan. 9.

* "There is a technical side to this as we're breaking level after level on charts," one Euronext dealer said. "But we'll need a bit more impetus to move above the 200 euro mark."

* Dealers noted Chicago prices were supported by concern about dry weather in the United States, in contrast to western Europe where conditions were wet, particularly in Britain.

* "There are slight concerns over moisture levels in parts of the U.S. wheat crop, and while the UK rain has caused extreme difficulties for some, it does not appear to be affecting the bulk of the UK wheat area and is not currently impacting on price," merchant Frontier Agriculture said in a note on Friday.

* Dealers noted that the pace of EU exports had slowed, suggesting that demand may have peaked after a blistering pace in recent weeks.

* Analyst Strategie Grains on Thursday maintained its forecast for a record 24.3 million tonnes of EU soft wheat exports this season.

* Feed wheat futures in London were also higher with May up 1.00 pound or 0.65 percent at 154.00 pounds a tonne. ($1 = 0.7307 euros) (Reporting by Nigel Hunt in London and Gus Trompiz in Paris; editing by Jane Baird)