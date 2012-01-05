(Adds details; updates prices)
MADRID, Jan 5 European benchmark wheat fell for a second
straight session on Thursday, under pressure from declines in Chicago and
hedging by French farm cooperatives, although a weaker euro made the region's
exports more competitive and cushioned the drop.
* On the Euronext exchange in Paris the most actively traded March
contract was 0.90 percent lower at 193.75 euros a tonne by 1648 GMT, or just
above a session low and key support at 193.50 euros.
* The contract ended a 13-day rally on Wednesday, when many French farmers,
on returning to the physical market, decided to take advantage of the rally and
sell wheat to their farm co-operatives, which hedged their purchases on the
futures market on Thursday morning, brokers said.
* "Surprisingly, farmers want to cash in on the rise between Christmas and
New Year, when we believed they could afford to wait," one cash broker said.
* Technically, the easing of the Relative Strength Index on the March
contract to below the 70 percent threshold showed the market was
cooling, but there was no immediate sign of a trend reversal because key support
held.
* The euro tumbled to a 15-month low against the dollar and an 11-year low
versus the yen on Thursday.
* U.S. wheat futures posted the biggest drop in a month as the dollar rose.
* Traders noted that a weaker euro had brought French wheat prices in
Morocco level with those from drought-hit Argentina, although no sales had yet
been settled.
* "In a falling market, buyers are in no hurry," one exporter said.
* Weekly export data from the European Union were not available on Thursday
for technical reasons, with the figures now due to be published by midday on
Friday.
* Rapeseed futures were lower in parallel with U.S. markets and lower crude
oil prices, but like wheat were underpinned by the falling euro.
* February rapeseed was down 2.75 euros or 0.61 percent at 448.50
euros a tonne.
SPAIN
* Spanish physical wheat was higher in a delayed reaction to recent gains in
Paris and Chicago, although trade was slow as dealers drifted back from holidays
and awaited the outcome of an auction for permits to import cheap wheat.
* Bids will be tendered on Friday for a tranche of 1.6 million tonnes of
low- and medium-quality wheat from countries other than Canada or the United
States under the European Union's tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme.
* Results are due on Jan. 15.
* Dealers in import-dependent Spain typically use TRQ permits to buy feed
wheat from Ukraine, although they also bought Russian wheat in the last tranche
opened in September.
* "The market has been very quiet, what with the holidays, but quotes are
now being made, and deals will be closed as soon as the auction results are
known," a dealer said.
* Prompt feed wheat was quoted at 213-214 euros/tonne in main grains port
Tarragona, up from 212 euros on Monday.
BRITAIN
* Feed wheat futures in London fell in line with losses in both Paris and
Chicago.
* Dealers also noted global wheat supplies remained ample in contrast to the
significantly tighter maize and soybean markets.
* "Weather concerns and specifically those stemming from the La Nina in
South America remain in place and are likely to underpin corn and soybean
prices, while macro-factors and attitudes towards risk continue to drive
near-term price direction," Barclays Capital said in a market note on Thursday.
* "Wheat fundamentals remain less inspiring compared to corn and soybeans,"
the report added.
* Dealers said the strength of sterling against the euro also weighed on the
market. Sterling rose to its highest in nearly 16 months versus the euro on
Thursday..
* The bulk of UK wheat exports are shipped to the eurozone, particularly the
Netherlands and Spain.
* May feed wheat in London was off 0.70 pounds or 0.5 percent at
152.00 pounds a tonne. The contract peaked at 158.50 pounds earlier this week,
its highest level since late October 2011.
*Prices as of 1654 GMT
Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct
Paris wheat 193.75 -1.75 -0.90 252.50 -23.27
London wheat 151.75 -0.95 -0.62 199.00 -23.74
Paris maize 200.00 -3.00 -1.48 235.00 -14.89
Paris rape 448.50 -2.75 -0.61 497.25 -9.80
CBOT wheat 632.50 -17.50 -2.69 794.25 -20.37
CBOT corn 644.50 -14.00 -2.13 629.00 2.46
CBOT soybeans 1203.50 -18.00 -1.47 1393.75 -13.65
Crude oil 113.69 -0.01 -0.01 91.38 24.41
Euro/dlr 1.28 -0.01 -1.15 1.34 -4.38
* Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and
CBOT in cents per bushel.
(Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Nigel Hunt in London, Valerie Parent in
Paris, editing by Jane Baird)