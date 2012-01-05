(Adds details; updates prices) MADRID, Jan 5 European benchmark wheat fell for a second straight session on Thursday, under pressure from declines in Chicago and hedging by French farm cooperatives, although a weaker euro made the region's exports more competitive and cushioned the drop. * On the Euronext exchange in Paris the most actively traded March contract was 0.90 percent lower at 193.75 euros a tonne by 1648 GMT, or just above a session low and key support at 193.50 euros. * The contract ended a 13-day rally on Wednesday, when many French farmers, on returning to the physical market, decided to take advantage of the rally and sell wheat to their farm co-operatives, which hedged their purchases on the futures market on Thursday morning, brokers said. * "Surprisingly, farmers want to cash in on the rise between Christmas and New Year, when we believed they could afford to wait," one cash broker said. * Technically, the easing of the Relative Strength Index on the March contract to below the 70 percent threshold showed the market was cooling, but there was no immediate sign of a trend reversal because key support held. * The euro tumbled to a 15-month low against the dollar and an 11-year low versus the yen on Thursday. * U.S. wheat futures posted the biggest drop in a month as the dollar rose. * Traders noted that a weaker euro had brought French wheat prices in Morocco level with those from drought-hit Argentina, although no sales had yet been settled. * "In a falling market, buyers are in no hurry," one exporter said. * Weekly export data from the European Union were not available on Thursday for technical reasons, with the figures now due to be published by midday on Friday. * Rapeseed futures were lower in parallel with U.S. markets and lower crude oil prices, but like wheat were underpinned by the falling euro. * February rapeseed was down 2.75 euros or 0.61 percent at 448.50 euros a tonne. SPAIN * Spanish physical wheat was higher in a delayed reaction to recent gains in Paris and Chicago, although trade was slow as dealers drifted back from holidays and awaited the outcome of an auction for permits to import cheap wheat. * Bids will be tendered on Friday for a tranche of 1.6 million tonnes of low- and medium-quality wheat from countries other than Canada or the United States under the European Union's tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme. * Results are due on Jan. 15. * Dealers in import-dependent Spain typically use TRQ permits to buy feed wheat from Ukraine, although they also bought Russian wheat in the last tranche opened in September. * "The market has been very quiet, what with the holidays, but quotes are now being made, and deals will be closed as soon as the auction results are known," a dealer said. * Prompt feed wheat was quoted at 213-214 euros/tonne in main grains port Tarragona, up from 212 euros on Monday. BRITAIN * Feed wheat futures in London fell in line with losses in both Paris and Chicago. * Dealers also noted global wheat supplies remained ample in contrast to the significantly tighter maize and soybean markets. * "Weather concerns and specifically those stemming from the La Nina in South America remain in place and are likely to underpin corn and soybean prices, while macro-factors and attitudes towards risk continue to drive near-term price direction," Barclays Capital said in a market note on Thursday. * "Wheat fundamentals remain less inspiring compared to corn and soybeans," the report added. * Dealers said the strength of sterling against the euro also weighed on the market. Sterling rose to its highest in nearly 16 months versus the euro on Thursday.. * The bulk of UK wheat exports are shipped to the eurozone, particularly the Netherlands and Spain. * May feed wheat in London was off 0.70 pounds or 0.5 percent at 152.00 pounds a tonne. The contract peaked at 158.50 pounds earlier this week, its highest level since late October 2011. *Prices as of 1654 GMT Product Last Change Pct Move End 2010 Ytd Pct Paris wheat 193.75 -1.75 -0.90 252.50 -23.27 London wheat 151.75 -0.95 -0.62 199.00 -23.74 Paris maize 200.00 -3.00 -1.48 235.00 -14.89 Paris rape 448.50 -2.75 -0.61 497.25 -9.80 CBOT wheat 632.50 -17.50 -2.69 794.25 -20.37 CBOT corn 644.50 -14.00 -2.13 629.00 2.46 CBOT soybeans 1203.50 -18.00 -1.47 1393.75 -13.65 Crude oil 113.69 -0.01 -0.01 91.38 24.41 Euro/dlr 1.28 -0.01 -1.15 1.34 -4.38 * Paris futures prices in Euros per tonne, London wheat in pounds per tonne and CBOT in cents per bushel. (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Nigel Hunt in London, Valerie Parent in Paris, editing by Jane Baird)