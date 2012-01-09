(Refiles to fix second story link in second paragraph)

MADRID Jan 9 European wheat futures were firm on Monday, in step with U.S. prices, on the risk of weather damage to crops in major exporter Argentina ahead of closely watched estimates due from the U.S. government later this week.

* A weak euro continued to bolster European trade by making grain priced in the common currency cheaper in export markets, a factor which helped French wheat clinch a sale to Egypt on Friday in a second successive tender.

* In Europe's biggest wheat exporter France, the most active March milling wheat contract was up 2.00 euros in Paris, or 1.02 percent, at 197.25 euros a tonne by 1254 GMT.

* March wheat continued to face resistance at around 200 euros, below a three-month high of 203.50 euros reached last week.

* Front-month January, which expires on Tuesday, was up 0.50 euros or 0.25 percent at 201.50 euros.

* Analysts expect Thursday's U.S. Department of Agriculture report on global supply and demand of farm products to slash forecasts for South American crops and cut estimates of U.S. grain ending stocks for the 2011/12 market year.

* "I think the market can rise further as we wait for the USDA report," a French dealer said. "It looks like they could tighten the world corn balance by reducing production in Argentina."

* The impact of La Nina in Argentina and southern Brazil, coupled with the risk of continued dryness in the United States and Ukraine, as well as harvest rain in Australia, were also supporting a wheat market which fell last year on rising global supply.

* "In this broad context, weather risk premiums should remain and limit any potential for the market to fall," French grains consultancy Agritel said in a note.

* In oilseeds, rapeseed futures were also firm, in line with U.S. soybeans and Malaysian palm oil, as weather concerns also drove the oilseed complex.

* February rapeseed was up 3.50 euros or 0.77 percent at 456.25 euros a tonne.

SPAIN

* Physical wheat in major importer Spain rose in line with futures markets in Paris and Chicago, with additional upside from a lack of offers in drought-hit exporters Argentina and Brazil.

* The market awaited results due on Thursday of bidding to import up to 1.6 million tonnes of wheat under the EU's TRQ scheme, much of which is expected to come from Ukraine.

* Dealers expected the entire tranche to be placed and sources expect 300,000 tonnes to head to Spanish port Tarragona alone, but logistics problems were reported in the Black Sea.

* "This isn't as much of a buyers' market as it was a month ago, regardless of the TRQs, which every one was expected," a dealer said. "Feed makers were expecting prices to keep falling, but they didn't so they're in a mess.

* "Let's see if the mood eases a little, because it is very tense right now."

* Prompt feed wheat in leading grains port Tarragona was quoted at 212-214 euros/tonne, up 4-6 euros from Thursday and a rise of 12-14 euros in the past three weeks.

GERMANY

* Germany's market was supported by the rise in Paris plus background concern about South American drought but with a cautious tone ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture crop reports on Thursday.

* Standard new crop bread-quality wheat for January delivery was offered for sale up two euros at 201 euros a tonne with buyers at around 199-200 euros. New crop 2012 was only slightly below old crop, with buyers offering 195 euros a tonne.

* "With the market now testing the 200 mark we could see some more farmer selling after producer caution in recent weeks," one German trader said. "The concerns about the dry weather in Argentina causing a new upward swing in grains prices are also supporting."

* "But with people awaiting more news from Argentina and with caution ahead of the USDA on Thursday, there were enough reasons not to do any business today."

* Short covering by animal feed makers was keeping feed wheat prices at close to milling wheat.

* Feed wheat for nearby delivery in the South Oldenburg market near the Netherlands was also firm, offered for sale at 200 euros a tonne for nearby deliveries with buyers around 199 euros. (Reporting by Martin Roberts in Madrid, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, and Gus Trompiz and Valerie Parent in Paris; Editing by Anthony Barker)